Home / News / Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault

Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

December 6, 2021 10:18 am

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault after losing 7-1 to the Lightning on Sunday night. Frank Seravalli was first to report the news.

The Flyers are ranked seventh of the eight Metro division teams, sporting a 8-10-4 record.

“I gotta find a way to make this group play better,” Vigneault said after Sunday night’s drubbing. He will not have that opportunity. Assistant coach Michel Therrien has also been fired.

Here’s what Vigneault and team captain Claude Giroux said about their most recent loss.

“We need to end this.”

Charlie O’Connor reports that Mike Yeo will be the team’s interim coach. The Flyers, unrested, will play the Colorado Avalanche tonight. The Capitals will play in Philadelphia on December 21.

,