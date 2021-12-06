Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault after losing 7-1 to the Lightning on Sunday night. Frank Seravalli was first to report the news.

The Flyers are ranked seventh of the eight Metro division teams, sporting a 8-10-4 record.

“I gotta find a way to make this group play better,” Vigneault said after Sunday night’s drubbing. He will not have that opportunity. Assistant coach Michel Therrien has also been fired.

Here’s what Vigneault and team captain Claude Giroux said about their most recent loss.

Claude Giroux embarrassed as the Flyers lose 8 straight including a 7-1 loss to Tampa tonight Flyers HC Alain Vigneault says this is on him to figure out pic.twitter.com/8kYawiyT30 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 6, 2021

“We need to end this.”

Charlie O’Connor reports that Mike Yeo will be the team’s interim coach. The Flyers, unrested, will play the Colorado Avalanche tonight. The Capitals will play in Philadelphia on December 21.