Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner becomes first NHL player to opt out of Olympics

Vegas Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner has informed Team Sweden that he will be opting out of the 2022 Winter Olympics due to health reasons.

Lehner is one of only two Swedish goaltenders that is a starter this season so he surely would have been invited to Beijing.

Great performance tonight from our team. Have to address I will not go to the olympics. I’m very disappointed and it tough decision for me as it’s once in life time opportunity. Reality is that what have been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health. — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) December 6, 2021

Took long time to make decision with my psychiatrist and family. My well being have too come first and being locked down and not knowing what happens if you test positive is to much of a risk for me. Sweden will have a great team and Markström is a beast.Hope people understand ❤️ — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) December 6, 2021

Lehner has been very open in the past about his difficulties with mental health and addiction. Positive tests for COVID-19 while at the Olympic Games would result in a 3-week quarantine in China which Lehner says is “not ideal” for mental health.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reports that a few other players are mulling a similar decision.

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom appears to be the sole candidate for Swedish starter if NHL players indeed travel to Beijing.