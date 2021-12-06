Home / News / Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner becomes first NHL player to opt out of Olympics

By Chris Cerullo

December 6, 2021 11:38 am

Vegas Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner has informed Team Sweden that he will be opting out of the 2022 Winter Olympics due to health reasons.

Lehner is one of only two Swedish goaltenders that is a starter this season so he surely would have been invited to Beijing.

Lehner has been very open in the past about his difficulties with mental health and addiction. Positive tests for COVID-19 while at the Olympic Games would result in a 3-week quarantine in China which Lehner says is “not ideal” for mental health.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reports that a few other players are mulling a similar decision.

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom appears to be the sole candidate for Swedish starter if NHL players indeed travel to Beijing.

