Alex Ovechkin rookie patch autograph card sells for a record $105,780

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players to ever play hockey and is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s also inching towards what was thought of as one of the hardest records to break in the sport. In the world of sports trading cards, Ovechkin’s been one of the most sought-out players for collectors, and his rookie cards are some of the most coveted.

Ovechkin’s Young Guns Upper Deck rookie regularly sells for thousands, but now one of his signed rookie patch cards has hit the all-time record sale for any Ovechkin card. In late October, it sold for $105,780.

Final Sale Price: $105,780 An all-time record for any Alexander Ovechkin card. pic.twitter.com/OCeSdgwcpg — Goldin (@GoldinCo) October 25, 2021

The card, sold through Goldin Auctions, is from Upper Deck’s ‘The Cup’ series which is the most premium set that the card company produces every year for their hockey line. It is a “rookie patch autograph” card which means the card is a true rookie card, features a hard-signed signature from the player, and a portion of a game-used patch is included in the card.

The rookie patch autograph cards (RPAs), like this Ovechkin one, from the yearly sets are normally some of the most sought-after cards in the sport.

A Sidney Crosby rookie card sold for over $100,000 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/wDRIuG2hAE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 27, 2019

Upper Deck only printed 99 copies of Ovechkin’s RPA that year and they did the same for Sidney Crosby and Dion Phaneuf. All other rookies from the 2005-06 class had 199 copies produced.

This particular Ovechkin card was also graded by Beckett Grading Services (BGS) and received a “Mint 9” grade and you can see how they came up with that grade via the sub-grades they list on the case.

Another one of Ovi’s rookie cards, this time from Upper Deck’s 2005-06 Series 2 set also just sold for an all-time high.

🚨 RECORD SALE ALERT 🚨 Ovechkin’s 2005 Upper Deck PSA 10 rookie card set an all-time high when it sold for $8,756.84 last week. The card sold for $2,499.99 a year ago it's up 250.28%! What do you think this card could be worth is he passes Gretzky’s goal record? 🤔📈 pic.twitter.com/JUQiKPIt9Z — Card Chasers MTL (@cardchasers) December 3, 2021

Ovi’s “Young Guns” rookie card here was graded as a “Gem Mint 10” by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). Young Guns rookie cards are another highly sought-after card for every year’s top rookies and also the most common to find as they have been printed thousands of times. That doesn’t mean they are cheap though.