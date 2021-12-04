Home / News / The Capitals are selling blue Screaming Eagle hoodies at the COA team store

By Ian Oland

December 4, 2021 8:01 pm

The Capital One Arena team store just added a new item onto their rack from Homage and it’s a humdinger.

The Capitals are selling powder blue Screaming Eagle hoodies.

The hoodies are selling for $80 and are getting a lot of attention on social media. They’re not available online on Homage, Fanatics, or the NHL Shop websites.

If you’re at tonight’s Capitals-Blue Jackets game and want one, make sure to visit the store before you walk out.

Photo: @teamshopatcoa

