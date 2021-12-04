The Capitals are selling blue Screaming Eagle hoodies at the COA team store

By
Ian Oland
0 Comment
The Capital One Arena team store just added a new item onto their rack from Homage and it’s a humdinger.
The Capitals are selling powder blue Screaming Eagle hoodies.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Team Store Capital One Arena (@teamshopatcoa)
A post shared by Team Store Capital One Arena (@teamshopatcoa)
The hoodies are selling for $80 and are getting a lot of attention on social media. They’re not available online on Homage, Fanatics, or the NHL Shop websites.
If you’re at tonight’s Capitals-Blue Jackets game and want one, make sure to visit the store before you walk out.
Photo: @teamshopatcoa
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On