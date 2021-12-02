Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman attends Capitals-Blackhawks game

2019 World Series champion Ryan Zimmerman was at Capital One Arena for Thursday’s Capitals-Blackhawks game.

The Washington Nationals legend, rocking a red sweater, was honored during the second period, receiving a loud applause from the Caps faithful.

world series champion in the house! pic.twitter.com/kdVftc4y1K — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 3, 2021

NBC Sports Washington also featured Zim on TV.

Zim at the Capitals game! pic.twitter.com/WKArXslta4 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 3, 2021

Earlier in the night, Zimmerman was spotted by Nationals season-ticket holder Greg Chernak and his two sons Andy and Ben. It was another remarkable moment for Andy who once hung out with the Capitals during their Stanley Cup day at Nationals Park.

My kids with the z-man at the @Capitals. @TalkNats pic.twitter.com/0fJUHKncwf — Greg Chernack, CEO, Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@GChernack) December 3, 2021

“We were in the Etihad club and realized he was right behind us,” Chernak said. “My kids asked for the photo. He’s sitting in the second row of 120.”

Chernak observed that Zimmerman “looked like he was 25. It was awesome!”

Zimmerman attended the Capitals game during a tumultuous time for the MLB. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced earlier in the day that he was instituting a lockout since the owners and players could not come to an agreement on a new CBA.

It’s official. After 9,741 consecutive days of labor peace @MLB announces a lockout of players will begin Thursday. The two sides met in Dallas this week but only succeeded in reminding themselves how far apart they are. Buckle up. The road to an agreement is long and uncertain https://t.co/frVexF60Tl — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) December 2, 2021

Zimmerman, who just completed his 16th year with the Nationals, is contemplating retirement. He’s the greatest player in Nationals’ franchise history and a failed hockey goaltender.

Photo: @GChernack