Live blog: Capitals return home to take on Chicago Blackhawks

The Washington Capitals will try to get back in the win column against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight after a stunning 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The Capitals collapsed in the third period, giving up four goals.

Ilya Samsonov, who stopped 46 of 51 shots that night, will sit for the first time in five games, surrendering the net to Vitek Vanecek.

The Capitals will get Justin Schultz back in the lineup after missing several games due to injury. Daniel Sprong will also return from being a scratch for the last two games.

Capitals lines

Here are the Capitals lines tonight via the Capitals.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas

Sprong-Eller-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Malenstyn-McMichael-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Vanecek

Samsonov

A live look at Alex Ovechkin trying to catch Wayne Gretzky's goal title @Russianmachine pic.twitter.com/TmoaszXadt — Stevie 🇬🇷 (@StevenPsihogios) December 2, 2021

TJ Oshie went to the WFT-Seahawks game on Monday. While there, Osh traded his jersey and a used stick to a fan for a decade-old, replica Ryan Kerrigan jersey worth maybe $20. "I was stunned," Will, a junior at Landon HS, said. https://t.co/rRylbO5pmX — RMNB (@russianmachine) December 2, 2021

The best part of the story: Will was in such disbelief that Oshie was sitting behind him that he started googling 77's face to make sure it was really him. Oshie noticed. “I see you guys googling,” Oshie said breaking the ice. “Yup, it’s me.” https://t.co/rRylbO5pmX — RMNB (@russianmachine) December 2, 2021

Toy drive was tonight!

Alex DeBrincat gives the Blackhawks an early 1-0 lead.

The Capitals looked out of sorts in the first period.

Nic Dowd ties it up 1-1.

A nice tic-tac-toe goal from the fourth line.

All rise for the honorable Judge Judy! pic.twitter.com/U4vWCxre3j — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 3, 2021

Dominik Kubalik scores on the PP to give CHI back the lead. 2-1.

yuck all around.

Hawks take the lead! pic.twitter.com/kV7TkJeEye — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 3, 2021

Kuzy from the door step. 2-2.

Ovechkin’s shot deflected off a Blackhawks defender and hit the post, laying right on the goal line. That would have been Ovi’s 750th goal if it crossed.

Garnet Hathaway gives the Capitals the lead after converting on the brekaway. 3-2 Caps!

Dude is on a tear.

After that breakaway goal on Marc-Andre Fleury, Garnet Hathaway is on pace to score 21 goals this season. Garnie's career high in goals is 11 which he did during the 2018-19 season with the Calgary Flames. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 3, 2021

