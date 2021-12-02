Live blog: Capitals return home to take on Chicago Blackhawks

The Washington Capitals will try to get back in the win column against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight after a stunning 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The Capitals collapsed in the third period, giving up four goals.
Ilya Samsonov, who stopped 46 of 51 shots that night, will sit for the first time in five games, surrendering the net to Vitek Vanecek.
The Capitals will get Justin Schultz back in the lineup after missing several games due to injury. Daniel Sprong will also return from being a scratch for the last two games.
Capitals lines
Here are the Capitals lines tonight via the Capitals.
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas
Sprong-Eller-Wilson
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Malenstyn-McMichael-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Vanecek
Samsonov
Charlie’s shirt is so good tonight
hahahahaha
A live look at Alex Ovechkin trying to catch Wayne Gretzky's goal title @Russianmachine pic.twitter.com/TmoaszXadt
— Stevie 🇬🇷 (@StevenPsihogios) December 2, 2021
Read this story we’re really proud of it.
TJ Oshie went to the WFT-Seahawks game on Monday.
While there, Osh traded his jersey and a used stick to a fan for a decade-old, replica Ryan Kerrigan jersey worth maybe $20.
"I was stunned," Will, a junior at Landon HS, said. https://t.co/rRylbO5pmX
— RMNB (@russianmachine) December 2, 2021
The best part of the story: Will was in such disbelief that Oshie was sitting behind him that he started googling 77's face to make sure it was really him.
Oshie noticed.
“I see you guys googling,” Oshie said breaking the ice. “Yup, it’s me.” https://t.co/rRylbO5pmX
— RMNB (@russianmachine) December 2, 2021
Toy drive was tonight!
Alex DeBrincat gives the Blackhawks an early 1-0 lead.
The Capitals looked out of sorts in the first period.
Kane to the Cat ⭐️ @NHLBlackhawks pic.twitter.com/r6hCQMXfad
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 3, 2021
Nic Dowd ties it up 1-1.
A nice tic-tac-toe goal from the fourth line.
All rise for the honorable Judge Judy! pic.twitter.com/U4vWCxre3j
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 3, 2021
Dominik Kubalik scores on the PP to give CHI back the lead. 2-1.
yuck all around.
Hawks take the lead! pic.twitter.com/kV7TkJeEye
— Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 3, 2021
Kuzy from the door step. 2-2.
Ovechkin’s shot deflected off a Blackhawks defender and hit the post, laying right on the goal line. That would have been Ovi’s 750th goal if it crossed.
KUUUUUUUUUUUZ! pic.twitter.com/WJxGnt4a3K
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 3, 2021
Garnet Hathaway gives the Capitals the lead after converting on the brekaway. 3-2 Caps!
HOT LINE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C84OWnrGOW
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 3, 2021
Dude is on a tear.
After that breakaway goal on Marc-Andre Fleury, Garnet Hathaway is on pace to score 21 goals this season.
Garnie's career high in goals is 11 which he did during the 2018-19 season with the Calgary Flames.
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 3, 2021
Refresh this post. We’ll be updating it throughout the night. Comment about the game below!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On