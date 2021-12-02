Home / News / Live blog: Capitals return home to take on Chicago Blackhawks

Live blog: Capitals return home to take on Chicago Blackhawks

By Ian Oland

December 2, 2021 7:03 pm

The Washington Capitals will try to get back in the win column against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight after a stunning 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The Capitals collapsed in the third period, giving up four goals.

Ilya Samsonov, who stopped 46 of 51 shots that night, will sit for the first time in five games, surrendering the net to Vitek Vanecek.

The Capitals will get Justin Schultz back in the lineup after missing several games due to injury. Daniel Sprong will also return from being a scratch for the last two games.

Capitals lines

Here are the Capitals lines tonight via the Capitals.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas
Sprong-Eller-Wilson
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Malenstyn-McMichael-Leason

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz

Vanecek
Samsonov

Alex DeBrincat gives the Blackhawks an early 1-0 lead.

The Capitals looked out of sorts in the first period.

Nic Dowd ties it up 1-1.

A nice tic-tac-toe goal from the fourth line.

Dominik Kubalik scores on the PP to give CHI back the lead. 2-1.

yuck all around.

Kuzy from the door step. 2-2.

Ovechkin’s shot deflected off a Blackhawks defender and hit the post, laying right on the goal line. That would have been Ovi’s 750th goal if it crossed.

Garnet Hathaway gives the Capitals the lead after converting on the brekaway. 3-2 Caps!

Dude is on a tear.

