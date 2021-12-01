Capitals’ Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio makes Team Canada’s World Junior selection camp

The Washington Capitals could end up having two prospects playing for Team Canada during the 2022 World Junior Championship this winter.
Wednesday, Canada announced that Capitals’ 2020 first-round pick, center Hendrix Lapierre, and 2021 second-round pick, defenseman Vincent Iorio, have made its World Junior selection camp.
Thirty-five players made the roster. The camp will begin on December 9 in Calgary.
Canada’s full roster looks like this:
Canada’s selection camp roster
Goaltenders
Brett Brochu
Sebastian Cossa
Dylan Garand
Defensemen
Lukas Cormier
Kaiden Guhle
Daemon Hunt
Vincent Iorio
Carson Lambos
Ryan O’Rourke
Owen Power
Donovan Sebrango
Ronan Seeley
Jack Thompson
Olen Zellweger
Forwards
Connor Bedard
Xavier Bourgault
Mavrik Bourque
Will Cuylle
Zach Dean
Elliot Desnoyers
William Dufour
Luke Evangelista
Jack Finley
Ridly Greig
Dylan Guenther
Kent Johnson
Hendrix Lapierre
Mason McTavish
Jake Neighbours
Cole Perfetti
Joshua Roy
Justin Sourdif
Logan Stankoven
Ryan Tverberg
Shane Wright
Lapierre, 19, began the 2021-22 season in Washington after leading the team in preseason points with Evgeny Kuznetsov. The French-Canadian center scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game and spent six games with the Capitals before being sent back to the QMJHL’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Since returning, Lapierre has a goal and six assists in six games for the Titan.
Iorio, 19, impressed in Capitals training camp, but was sent back to the WHL in September. Iorio has tallied 10 points (2g, 8a) in 17 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings. He ranks second on the team among defensemen in points, trailing only 20-year-old Chad Nychuk (5g, 8a).
The two became fast friends during their time in DC during the fall.
We are very much here for the Vinny/Lap bromance
Check back for the full Mic'd Up with @Lapiz92 tonight 👀
Congratulations, Hendrix and Vincent on your nods!
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
