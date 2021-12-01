Capitals’ Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio makes Team Canada’s World Junior selection camp

The Washington Capitals could end up having two prospects playing for Team Canada during the 2022 World Junior Championship this winter.

Wednesday, Canada announced that Capitals’ 2020 first-round pick, center Hendrix Lapierre, and 2021 second-round pick, defenseman Vincent Iorio, have made its World Junior selection camp.

Thirty-five players made the roster. The camp will begin on December 9 in Calgary.

On the road to Edmonton and Red Deer… 🍁 3️⃣5️⃣ players are Alberta-bound for 🇨🇦’s National Junior Team selection camp, beginning Dec. 9 in Calgary. ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/Lvuj930Qix

#WorldJuniors | #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/xZOE5pJigL — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 1, 2021

Canada’s full roster looks like this:

Canada’s selection camp roster

Goaltenders

Brett Brochu

Sebastian Cossa

Dylan Garand

Defensemen

Lukas Cormier

Kaiden Guhle

Daemon Hunt

Vincent Iorio

Carson Lambos

Ryan O’Rourke

Owen Power

Donovan Sebrango

Ronan Seeley

Jack Thompson

Olen Zellweger

Forwards

Connor Bedard

Xavier Bourgault

Mavrik Bourque

Will Cuylle

Zach Dean

Elliot Desnoyers

William Dufour

Luke Evangelista

Jack Finley

Ridly Greig

Dylan Guenther

Kent Johnson

Hendrix Lapierre

Mason McTavish

Jake Neighbours

Cole Perfetti

Joshua Roy

Justin Sourdif

Logan Stankoven

Ryan Tverberg

Shane Wright

Lapierre, 19, began the 2021-22 season in Washington after leading the team in preseason points with Evgeny Kuznetsov. The French-Canadian center scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game and spent six games with the Capitals before being sent back to the QMJHL’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Since returning, Lapierre has a goal and six assists in six games for the Titan.

Iorio, 19, impressed in Capitals training camp, but was sent back to the WHL in September. Iorio has tallied 10 points (2g, 8a) in 17 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings. He ranks second on the team among defensemen in points, trailing only 20-year-old Chad Nychuk (5g, 8a).

The two became fast friends during their time in DC during the fall.

We are very much here for the Vinny/Lap bromance Check back for the full Mic'd Up with @Lapiz92 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/SEYaPtUpr8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 21, 2021

Congratulations, Hendrix and Vincent on your nods!

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB