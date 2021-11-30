Live blog: Capitals meet the Panthers for the second time in less than a week

The Washington Capitals are ready to finish a three-game gauntlet against two former Southeast Division foes as they meet the Florida Panthers for the second time in less than a week. None of that matinee business today as we have a regular few minutes after 7 PM puck drop.

Ilya Samsonov will be back in the net for the fourth straight game as he continues to flip the entire Caps goaltender situation on its head.

Buckle up!

Owwwwwwwch, Orly.

athletes: not like us pic.twitter.com/WO2n7Q5BdA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2021

It’s the effort that counts Hath.

"There's two goalies" A for Effort, Garny 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zi4M7wVjX8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2021

Capitals lines

Capitals lines in warmups at FLA: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas

McMichael-Eller-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Malenstyn-Sgarbossa-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Cholowski-TvR Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 30, 2021

Connor McMichael gets back in the goal column but did he call backboard?

Beck Malenstyn follows Mikey up only seconds later with his first NHL goal. Seven players have now scored their first NHL goal while playing for the Capitals this season.

Add another one to the 'first NHL goal' tally for the Caps this season! pic.twitter.com/afrHvNhqri — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 1, 2021

I said I thought the Caps scored too early and then Joe Thornton immediately scored for the Panthers. 2-1, hockey game.

Jumbo cleans up in front! pic.twitter.com/ekBpU7lnI5 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 1, 2021

Bob made a ridiculous stop on Ovi but the Tiger was too much for him moments later. 3-1, good guys.

Nick Jensen to da roof. 4-1, for your visiting Washington Capitals.

Ryan Lomberg got the Panthers right back into the game with an early third period goal.

The Panthers keep coming and the Caps give up another shorthanded goal against. 4-3.

Tie game, Ekblad. Just an utterly horrible third period from the Caps.

WE

ARE

TIED

!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MMbvk3nmUt — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 1, 2021

Collapse complete. Awful.

Panthers 5-4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 1, 2021

Yea, don’t have a whole lot of words for that one. That was a joke.