Live blog: Capitals meet the Panthers for the second time in less than a week

The Washington Capitals are ready to finish a three-game gauntlet against two former Southeast Division foes as they meet the Florida Panthers for the second time in less than a week. None of that matinee business today as we have a regular few minutes after 7 PM puck drop.
Ilya Samsonov will be back in the net for the fourth straight game as he continues to flip the entire Caps goaltender situation on its head.
Buckle up!
Owwwwwwwch, Orly.
athletes: not like us pic.twitter.com/WO2n7Q5BdA
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2021
It’s the effort that counts Hath.
"There's two goalies"
A for Effort, Garny 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zi4M7wVjX8
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2021
Capitals lines
Capitals lines in warmups at FLA:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas
McMichael-Eller-Wilson
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Malenstyn-Sgarbossa-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Cholowski-TvR
Samsonov
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 30, 2021
Connor McMichael gets back in the goal column but did he call backboard?
Be like Mike(y)! pic.twitter.com/Q68wMymQpZ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 1, 2021
Beck Malenstyn follows Mikey up only seconds later with his first NHL goal. Seven players have now scored their first NHL goal while playing for the Capitals this season.
Add another one to the 'first NHL goal' tally for the Caps this season! pic.twitter.com/afrHvNhqri
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 1, 2021
I said I thought the Caps scored too early and then Joe Thornton immediately scored for the Panthers. 2-1, hockey game.
Jumbo cleans up in front! pic.twitter.com/ekBpU7lnI5
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 1, 2021
Bob made a ridiculous stop on Ovi but the Tiger was too much for him moments later. 3-1, good guys.
Backhand beauty 😍 pic.twitter.com/gxup8SJNBX
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 1, 2021
Nick Jensen to da roof. 4-1, for your visiting Washington Capitals.
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 1, 2021
Ryan Lomberg got the Panthers right back into the game with an early third period goal.
LOMBY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1oyk8LNZWj
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 1, 2021
The Panthers keep coming and the Caps give up another shorthanded goal against. 4-3.
AND LUOSTY 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/A88LMmGS8L
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 1, 2021
Tie game, Ekblad. Just an utterly horrible third period from the Caps.
WE
ARE
TIED
!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MMbvk3nmUt
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 1, 2021
Collapse complete. Awful.
Panthers 5-4
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 1, 2021
Yea, don’t have a whole lot of words for that one. That was a joke.
