Evgeni Malkin takes the ice for Penguins at morning skate in non-contact jersey

The Pittsburgh Penguins got a welcome sight Monday morning as Evgeni Malkin took the ice for the team’s morning skate in a non-contact jersey. The Pens take on the Calgary Flames tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Malkin has been out of action all season for the Pens as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery.

Look who just took the ice for morning skate in a non-contact sweater 👀 pic.twitter.com/ljOBD9IkIX — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 29, 2021

The 35-year-old center went under the knife on his right knee after the Penguins were ousted by the New York Islanders in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Malkin had initially suffered the injury last March and missed the final six weeks of the regular season plus the first two games of the series matchup with the Isles.

Evgeni Malkin is on the ice for #Pens morning skate in Calgary. No contact jersey. This will be his first skate with the team this season. pic.twitter.com/8iuKy0DS5s — Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) November 29, 2021

“He’s at the next stage of his rehab process,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters. “Our medical thinks he’s ready to have our players around him and participate in a non-contact fashion. We’re excited about that step, it’s certainly real encouraging.”

The Pens currently sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division with a 10-7-4 record. Similar to the Caps, they’ve struggled with long-term injuries to important pieces of their lineup like Malkin all season.

Sidney Crosby has only played in nine games due to offseason wrist surgery and COVID-19, Bryan Rust has only played in twelve games due to lower-body injuries, and the entire team went through a COVID-19 outbreak that impacted eight players and members of their coaching staff.

“We have a rough timeframe [for Malkin’s return],” Sullivan continued. “The final step would be participation in a full capacity, non-contact spontaneous play, not a controlled environment like we have him in now. We’re real encouraged with the progress that he’s making.”

Headline photo via @penguins