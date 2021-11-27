Capitals take down one of the league’s best as Ovi continues early season tear: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals handed the Florida Panthers only their third loss in regulation this season. It was also goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky’s first regulation loss. That’s fun.
Oh, and the dude did the dude stuff again. And I’m not talking Lebowski.
Evgeny Kuznetsov led Capitals skaters with 25:03 time on ice, marking his third highest single-game total during the regular season in his career. Additionally, Kuznetsov's 2:31 shorthanded time on ice against Florida marked the second highest single-game total in his career.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
