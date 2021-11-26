Home / News / Live blog: Capitals play Panthers on Black Friday

Live blog: Capitals play Panthers on Black Friday

By Ian Oland

November 26, 2021 4:58 pm

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Florida Panthers on Black Friday. Puck drop is shortly after 5 pm, which should not be allowed on both a work and weekday.

Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net tonight, while Conor Sheary, Justin Schultz, and Lars Eller are out. Dennis Cholowski will get a jersey for the second time in his Capitals career and skate on the third pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk.

The Caps will be playing in their navy blue third jerseys for the second time this season. (They may or may not be bad luck.)

Capitals lines

Not good not good not good

Three minutes later

More bad luck

Nic Dowd tried to skate the puck out of the zone and it clinked off of Alex Ovechkin’s skate, causing a 2-on-0 for the Panthers. Huberdeau converts.

Sergei Bobrovsky was really good in the first period.

Tom Wilson ties it up shorthanded! 1-1.

Wilson accidentally decked Sergei Bobrovsky as he skated by to celebrate.

OVI SCORES ON THE PP. 2-1 Caps!

Ovi scores again, six seconds later! 3-1 Caps.

