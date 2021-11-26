Live blog: Capitals play Panthers on Black Friday

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Florida Panthers on Black Friday. Puck drop is shortly after 5 pm, which should not be allowed on both a work and weekday.

Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net tonight, while Conor Sheary, Justin Schultz, and Lars Eller are out. Dennis Cholowski will get a jersey for the second time in his Capitals career and skate on the third pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk.

The Caps will be playing in their navy blue third jerseys for the second time this season. (They may or may not be bad luck.)

Watch the game along with us on NBC Sports Washington and also get your holiday shopping done. Get all your Capitals/Nationals/Ryan Ellis NASCAR gear here. All orders on Fanatics of $75 or more are 20 percent off using the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY during check out.

A tiny slice of the sales through the above affiliate links will come back to RMNB so we can pay our writers well and keep improving the site for you.

Capitals lines

Love the Capitals thirds?

Some new third jersey hats and beanies dropped recently.

Not good not good not good

Alex Ovechkin just got hit in the face with a shot block. He fell to the ice in pain before jumping up under his own power and running down the tunnel for repairs. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 26, 2021

Three minutes later

Ovi's back 3 minutes later RMNB — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 26, 2021

The first thing Alex Ovechkin did when he returned to the ice was take a faceoff. He won it emphatically. It might have been the cleanest win of the entire season. #Playmaker — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 26, 2021

More bad luck

Nic Dowd tried to skate the puck out of the zone and it clinked off of Alex Ovechkin’s skate, causing a 2-on-0 for the Panthers. Huberdeau converts.

Huberdeau goes five-hole for his 20th point of the season. pic.twitter.com/Pt0St7z1ac — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) November 26, 2021

Sergei Bobrovsky was really good in the first period.

Bob and the defense had a great 1st period in D.C. 👀@FlaPanthers | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/eQByhPtL5M — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) November 26, 2021

Tom Wilson ties it up shorthanded! 1-1.

Wilson accidentally decked Sergei Bobrovsky as he skated by to celebrate.

OVI SCORES ON THE PP. 2-1 Caps!

quick on the rebound! pic.twitter.com/QdCkq5XzCB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 26, 2021

Ovi scores again, six seconds later! 3-1 Caps.

May we interest you in yet another Ovi goal? pic.twitter.com/erAA2Q03PB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 26, 2021

Refresh this article as we’ll be updating it throughout the game. Also, how was your Thanksgiving holiday? Let us know in the comments.