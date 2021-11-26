Alex Ovechkin awarded turkey leg from teammates after post-Thanksgiving hat trick

Alex Ovechkin scored his 28th career hat trick against the Florida Panthers on Friday. The Great 8 was awarded part of a Thanksgiving turkey after the game by his adoring teammates, which replaced the team’s normal giant ax and Viking shield.

Ovechkin, the offensive player of the game, joined Dmitry Orlov (best defender) beside a makeshift table and both ripped off giant turkey legs.

player of the game, but make it turkey pic.twitter.com/ZJoWiFkGrO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 27, 2021

“There you go,” an encouraging John Carlson could be heard saying. “Whoa! Whoa! Yeah, get in there.”

Then Ovi takes a bite.

“YEAHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!” the team yells as it erupts in applause.

The turkey was placed in a trey that read “Victorious Viking Leg.” There was wine too.

Ovechkin was also honored by Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette in the locker room. Laviolette read off his accomplishments off a notecard and then presented Ovi with the milestone puck.

ovi's list of accomplishments longer than a cvs receipt at this point pic.twitter.com/MnMPsaIJYT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 27, 2021

Screenshots: @Capitals/Twitter