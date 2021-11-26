Home / News / Alex Ovechkin awarded turkey leg from teammates after post-Thanksgiving hat trick

Alex Ovechkin awarded turkey leg from teammates after post-Thanksgiving hat trick

By Ian Oland

November 26, 2021 11:26 pm

Alex Ovechkin scored his 28th career hat trick against the Florida Panthers on Friday. The Great 8 was awarded part of a Thanksgiving turkey after the game by his adoring teammates, which replaced the team’s normal giant ax and Viking shield.

Ovechkin, the offensive player of the game, joined Dmitry Orlov (best defender) beside a makeshift table and both ripped off giant turkey legs.

“There you go,” an encouraging John Carlson could be heard saying. “Whoa! Whoa! Yeah, get in there.”

Then Ovi takes a bite.

“YEAHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!” the team yells as it erupts in applause.

The turkey was placed in a trey that read “Victorious Viking Leg.” There was wine too.

Ovechkin was also honored by Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette in the locker room. Laviolette read off his accomplishments off a notecard and then presented Ovi with the milestone puck.

Screenshots: @Capitals/Twitter

