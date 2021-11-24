Thanksgiving thumping: Capitals beat Canadiens 6-3

The Washington Capitals were back home Wednesday night for what feels like the first time in a month. Waiting for them were the Montreal Canadiens.
Nic Dowd went to the cage and got the good guys on the board first, John Carlson struck on a power play, Michael Sgarbossa got his first for the Caps on a weird deflection, and then Carlson decided to gift Jake Evans a late first period goal.
Cole Caufield got the luckiest bounce of all time to cut the lead to two. Tom Wilson buried a perfect feed from Alex Ovechkin. Dmitry Orlov banked one home to make it six. Lehkonen with a late breakaway.
Capitals beat Canadiens 6-3!
🎵 we found love in a hopeless place 🎵 pic.twitter.com/rmQDqNqN2I
— HockeyKot (@hockeykot) November 25, 2021
Mites on Ice, dressed as turkeys on Thanksgiving Eve. This is IT! pic.twitter.com/KEr9TRqccM
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 25, 2021
A classic blue-checkered number for @JoeBpXp on Thanksgiving Eve #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/hAYwsn79xE
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 25, 2021
Next up for the Caps is a weird 5 PM start time on Friday against the Florida Panthers who have still only lost twice in regulation this season.
