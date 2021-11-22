New Capitals ‘W’ Third Jersey hats and beanies released in the NHL Shop

Some new Capitals merch has arrived just in time for the biggest purchasing week of the year.

Capitals ‘W’ Third Jersey hats and beanies in adult sizes were recently made available in the online NHL Shop for what we believe is the first time. The headgear prominently features the Capitals’ W logo, which includes the Washington Monument in its design.

Here’s a closer look at the new merch.

The hat can be purchased on the NHL’s Shop here.

And the beanie can be purchased via this link.

Previously only Third Jerseys (which sold out quickly twice in adult unisex sizes), shirts, and kids-sized beanies were available.

If the hats and beanies follow the sales patterns of other Capitals Third Jersey and Reverse Retro jersey gear, they could sell out quickly. And with the global supply chain issues, who knows when things will be restocked if they do.

Other Third Jersey gear currently available include signed authentic Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie jerseys, long sleeve shirts, and player shirseys.

You can view all the available Capitals Third Jersey gear here.

Every day for the next week, we’ll feature some new or notable DC Sports merch so you can get the loved one in your life something awesome or must-have for the holiday season.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.