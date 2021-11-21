The sequel titled Ilya Samsonov and the chamber of you aren’t scoring against me anymore: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals continued their West Coast swing with another shutout win. This time it came over the San Jose Sharks 4-0 as Ilya Samsonov proved he really is not a fan of being scored on in the state of California.
The Caps finished their Cali section of the trip 2-0-1. Pretty great.
Posting 2 goals and 1 assist to help the @Capitals toward a 4-0 win over the Sharks on Saturday night, ageless wonder Alex Ovechkin now owns a fantastic 14 goals & 15 assists through 18 games. That ties him for 2nd on this legendary list of sensational veteran starts to a season pic.twitter.com/IfHn68k2h1
John Carlson recorded the primary assist on Ovechkin's goal, his 12th assist of the the season. It marks Carlson's 419th career assist, passing Michal Pivonka (418) for third on the franchise assists list.
