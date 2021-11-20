Live blog: Oshie returns as Capitals take on Sharks

The Washington Capitals have reinforcements in the bay area tonight, as TJ Oshie returns from injury.
Puck drop is at 10:30 PM, which is so late. Watch with us on NBC Sports Washington.
Dowd and Oshie back
T.J. Oshie looks like he will play his first game since he was hurt Oct. 27. Just took line rushes during warmups. Nic Dowd is in as well.
Garrett Pilon is the extra tonight, with Irwin and Cholowski.
Capitals lineup
Very excited about this second line.
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
AJF – McMichael – Oshie
Sheary – Protas – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Fehervary – Carlson
Orlov – Jensen
TvR – Schultz
Samsonov
Joe’s suit
A colder color scheme for @JoeBpXp tonight #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/oG19iM33mH
I like the blue and gray. Very wintery.
