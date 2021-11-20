Live blog: Oshie returns as Capitals take on Sharks

The Washington Capitals have reinforcements in the bay area tonight, as TJ Oshie returns from injury.

Puck drop is at 10:30 PM, which is so late. Watch with us on NBC Sports Washington.

And follow along below.

Dowd and Oshie back

T.J. Oshie looks like he will play his first game since he was hurt Oct. 27. Just took line rushes during warmups. Nic Dowd is in as well. Garrett Pilon is the extra tonight, with Irwin and Cholowski. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 21, 2021

Capitals lineup

Joe’s suit

A colder color scheme for @JoeBpXp tonight #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/oG19iM33mH — good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) November 21, 2021

I like the blue and gray. Very wintery.