Live blog: Oshie returns as Capitals take on Sharks

By Peter Hassett

November 20, 2021 10:40 pm

The Washington Capitals have reinforcements in the bay area tonight, as TJ Oshie returns from injury.

Puck drop is at 10:30 PM, which is so late. Watch with us on NBC Sports Washington.

And follow along below.

Dowd and Oshie back

Capitals lineup

Joe’s suit

I like the blue and gray. Very wintery.

