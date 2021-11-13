Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and head coach Mike Sullivan removed from COVID-19 protocols before game against Capitals

The Penguins suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room last month. Saturday, the team finally got some good news. Sidney Crosby and several other Penguins players will return to the team from their protocol-related absences.

Head coach Mike Sullivan will also be back behind the bench too. With Sullivan out, former Capitals head coach Todd Reirden had been manning the Pens bench.

The Penguins play the Washington Capitals in DC on Sunday night.

Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel are skating today in Pittsburgh, per Todd Reirden. The plan is for all four to join the team in Washington tomorrow. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 13, 2021

Mike Sullivan is expected to exit the COVID protocol and be back behind the bench in Washington tomorrow. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 13, 2021

Crosby had just returned from offseason wrist surgery when he caught the virus, so if he dresses Sunday against the Caps it will be only his second game played this season.

The Pens, who are still also without Evgeni Malkin, have had a host of injury concerns to go along with multiple instances of players and coaches entering COVID-19 protocol.

The Penguins currently sit second to last in the Metropolitan Division with a 5-3-4 record.