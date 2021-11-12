Live blog: Capitals take on Blue Jackets in second half of back-to-back

The Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight for the first time this season. Alex Ovechkin is still sitting tied with Brett Hull for fourth all-time in NHL goal scoring.

Let’s buckle up for some Metro Division action.

The Capitals Lines

Capitals lines in Columbus: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-McMichael-Sprong

AJF-Eller-Hathaway

Hagelin-Protas-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 12, 2021

Zach Fucale is backing up Ilya Samsonov in net tonight for the Capitals. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 12, 2021

The Landlord

Sean Kuraly gets the Blooj on the board first.

That one guy did the one guy thing again.

Here’s how number 742 happened.

AJF with his first NHL point on Hath’s first of the season.

What is loveeeeee pic.twitter.com/BW29lZSyca — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 13, 2021

Hathaway again.

What in the world is this defense? 3-2.

Goal number 2 for Sean Kuraly!#CBJ pic.twitter.com/zBedbgh9WF — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) November 13, 2021

Sigh, full collapse.