Live blog: Capitals take on Blue Jackets in second half of back-to-back

The Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight for the first time this season. Alex Ovechkin is still sitting tied with Brett Hull for fourth all-time in NHL goal scoring.
Let’s buckle up for some Metro Division action.
The Capitals Lines
Capitals lines in Columbus:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Sheary-McMichael-Sprong
AJF-Eller-Hathaway
Hagelin-Protas-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Samsonov
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 12, 2021
Zach Fucale is backing up Ilya Samsonov in net tonight for the Capitals.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 12, 2021
The Landlord
Hey everyone, it's "Leasin'" The Landlord! pic.twitter.com/23AkZb8H56
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2021
Sean Kuraly gets the Blooj on the board first.
Welcome to Columbus, Sean Kuraly!#CBJ pic.twitter.com/H7czHkQepS
— Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) November 13, 2021
That one guy did the one guy thing again.
Here’s how number 742 happened.
Where were you when @ovi8 scored No. 742? pic.twitter.com/UAxGbA70KF
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 13, 2021
AJF with his first NHL point on Hath’s first of the season.
What is loveeeeee pic.twitter.com/BW29lZSyca
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 13, 2021
Hathaway again.
Top 🧀 pic.twitter.com/kYg39rw8d1
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 13, 2021
What in the world is this defense? 3-2.
Goal number 2 for Sean Kuraly!#CBJ pic.twitter.com/zBedbgh9WF
— Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) November 13, 2021
Sigh, full collapse.
TIE GAME. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/zbaNGoIHkx
— Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) November 13, 2021
