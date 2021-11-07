Derick Brassard fined by NHL Player Safety for punching Garnet Hathaway while on Flyers’ bench

The NHL Department of Player Safety has fined Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike actions against the Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway.

Brassard socked Hathaway in the face while the former was still firmly on the Flyers’ bench as a scrum ensued nearby on the ice.

Philadelphia’s Derick Brassard has been fined $2,000, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during last night’s game with the Washington Capitals. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 7, 2021

Matamos essa penalidade do Brassard no banco… PK está 2/2pic.twitter.com/SjqJS1AAYs — Flyers Brasil (6-2-2)🇧🇷🏒 (@PhillyFlyersBR2) November 7, 2021

Brassard was assessed a two-minute minor for “bench interference” after the incident.

From the NHL:

NEW YORK – Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard has been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 168 in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Nov. 6, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 5:19 of the second period. Brassard was assessed a minor penalty for interference. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Screenshot via NBC Sports Philadelphia