Derick Brassard fined by NHL Player Safety for punching Garnet Hathaway while on Flyers’ bench

By Chris Cerullo

November 7, 2021 1:18 pm

The NHL Department of Player Safety has fined Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike actions against the Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway.

Brassard socked Hathaway in the face while the former was still firmly on the Flyers’ bench as a scrum ensued nearby on the ice.

Brassard was assessed a two-minute minor for “bench interference” after the incident.

From the NHL:

NEW YORK – Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard has been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 168 in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Nov. 6, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 5:19 of the second period. Brassard was assessed a minor penalty for interference.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

