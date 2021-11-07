Derick Brassard fined by NHL Player Safety for punching Garnet Hathaway while on Flyers’ bench

The NHL Department of Player Safety has fined Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike actions against the Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway.
Brassard socked Hathaway in the face while the former was still firmly on the Flyers’ bench as a scrum ensued nearby on the ice.
Brassard was assessed a two-minute minor for “bench interference” after the incident.
From the NHL:
NEW YORK – Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard has been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 168 in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Nov. 6, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.
The incident occurred at 5:19 of the second period. Brassard was assessed a minor penalty for interference.
The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
