Chipotle and National Hockey League announce multi-year, North American partnership

The announcement that you have all been waiting for is finally here.

Chipotle and the NHL have teamed up for a multi-year, North American partnership. The deal will make Chipotle — not Ian’s personal fav Qdoba — the official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the National Hockey League.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chipotle, a blue-chip brand, to the NHL family to engage our passionate fans,” said Max Paulsen, NHL Senior Director, Business Development in a release. “We look forward to working together to develop innovative programs in the seasons ahead to reach new and existing fans through our partnership and providing Chipotle major brand visibility at our tentpole events.”

Later today Chipotle will be named the Official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the NHL. This will be Chipotle’s first sponsorship of one of the major American leagues. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 4, 2021

As part of the partnership, Chipotle branding will be present at marquee NHL games including during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Stanley Cup Final, and Heritage Classic.

The deal will also include collaboration to engage fans and consumers across Chipotle and NHL-controlled broadcast, digital, and social media platforms. Chipotle will also receive NHL-produced Stanley Cup appearances, which will feature photo opportunities and giveaways at locations to be determined at a later date.

the capitals experience: chipotle and the white house pic.twitter.com/GivTV3567B — lapi fan club (@vitekvanecek) October 17, 2021

