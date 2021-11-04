Chipotle and National Hockey League announce multi-year, North American partnership

The announcement that you have all been waiting for is finally here.
Chipotle and the NHL have teamed up for a multi-year, North American partnership. The deal will make Chipotle — not Ian’s personal fav Qdoba — the official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the National Hockey League.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chipotle, a blue-chip brand, to the NHL family to engage our passionate fans,” said Max Paulsen, NHL Senior Director, Business Development in a release. “We look forward to working together to develop innovative programs in the seasons ahead to reach new and existing fans through our partnership and providing Chipotle major brand visibility at our tentpole events.”
Later today Chipotle will be named the Official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the NHL. This will be Chipotle’s first sponsorship of one of the major American leagues.
As part of the partnership, Chipotle branding will be present at marquee NHL games including during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Stanley Cup Final, and Heritage Classic.
The deal will also include collaboration to engage fans and consumers across Chipotle and NHL-controlled broadcast, digital, and social media platforms. Chipotle will also receive NHL-produced Stanley Cup appearances, which will feature photo opportunities and giveaways at locations to be determined at a later date.
The entirety of the NHL’s press release on their new partnership with Chipotle follows.
Chipotle and National Hockey League Announce Multiyear North American Partnership
NEW YORK & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., (Nov. 4, 2021) – Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear North American partnership naming Chipotle the Official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the National Hockey League. This marks Chipotle’s largest sports sponsorship to date and the first time the brand has been an official sponsor of a major professional sports league.
The new agreement provides Chipotle with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL, its fans and events. The partnership begins immediately, and fans will see the Chipotle brand displayed at marquee NHL games including the Stanley Cup® Playoffs and Stanley Cup® Final.
Chipotle will have a corner in-ice brand position during all Stanley Cup Playoffs games throughout the partnership and a corner in-ice brand position and in-venue signage at the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™, which will feature the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field, home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont. The game will be broadcast on TNT, Sportsnet, via stream on SN NOW, NHL Live and TVA Sports at 3 p.m. ET.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chipotle, a blue-chip brand, to the NHL family to engage our passionate fans,” said Max Paulsen, NHL Senior Director, Business Development. “We look forward to working together to develop innovative programs in the seasons ahead to reach new and existing fans through our partnership and providing Chipotle major brand visibility at our tentpole events.”
“Whether it’s picking up burritos on the way to the rink or celebrating a win with teammates post-game, Chipotle’s real food has long fueled hockey players and fans alike,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “We’re excited to support the highest level of the sport and a league that continues to grow its passionate fanbase at an accelerated pace.”
Chipotle and the NHL will collaborate to engage fans and consumers across Chipotle and NHL-controlled broadcast, digital, and social media platforms. Chipotle will also receive NHL-produced Stanley Cup® appearances, which will feature photo opportunities and giveaways at locations to be determined at a later date.
