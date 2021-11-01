The Hershey Bears had their Halloween Party last night. Here are some of their costumes.

Unlike their parent club, the Hershey Bears were able to hold their Halloween Party on the actual day of Halloween. The Bears had an early evening game against the Cleveland Monsters which they won in overtime and then celebrated the holiday that night.

Here are some of their costumes in case you missed them while celebrating the spooks yourself.

Garrett Pilon

Garrett Pilon and his girlfriend went as Duane Chapman and his late wife Beth. You may know Chapman better as ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’.

Kale Kessy and Mason Morelli

Kale Kessy and Mason Morelli matched their significant others as well. Kessy going as a cowboy and Morelli going as a skeleton.

Alex Alexeyev and Tobias Geisser

The two young defensemen went as Tinky Winky and Laa-Laa from everyone’s favorite childhood show, Teletubbies. The two posed with Aliaksei Protas’ wife Tanya who unfortunately had to attend the party without Aliaksei due to him being called up by the Capitals this morning.

Zach Fucale

Bears goaltender and his partner Karine were ready to head to the moon in their NASA astronaut costumes.