It took them over fifty minutes but they finally got it done: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals just could not score a gosh darn goal against an incredibly bad Arizona Coyotes hockey team. It’s a good thing the Coyotes have about 547 draft picks in this next draft because…woof.
The Caps did end up eventually finding the back of the net in the end after fifty minutes of regulation and came out 2-0 victors.
With two assists, Kuznetsov passed Scott Stevens (429) for 12th on the Capitals’ franchise points list. Additionally, he is four assists shy of 300 career assists.
