Sloppy shutout for Sammy: Capitals beat Coyotes 2-0

The Arizona Coyotes came to town looking to upset the Washington Capitals and earn their first win of this regular season. Could the Caps stave off the Yotes or would Arizona finally add two points to their season total?

We were scoreless through forty minutes. John Carlson sent a simple wrister on net and it got through a few men in front and in. Alex Ovechkin empty netter.

Shutout for Ilya Samsonov!

Capitals beat Coyotes 2-0!

The first period was utter domination from the Capitals. The Coyotes did not record a shot on goal until there was 3:06 left in the frame. Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka had himself quite the first twenty minutes, making a handful of sparkling stops.

made his NHL debut and of course that meant it was time for some rookie lap action before the game. I thought Leason did not look out of place at all and actually had some pretty quick chemistry with fellow rookie Hendrix Lapierre. Congrats to Anthony Mantha’s sister Elizabeth who made her officiating debut in Laval! Elizabeth officiated an AHL game between the Laval Rocket and the Rochester Americans.

The Capitals didn’t do enough in the second period. Karel Vejmelka was annoyingly good again but they didn’t really test him that much with a ton of dangerous chances. They had a whole lot of the puck but I think the Coyotes actually looked more likely to score at five-on-five in the second.

but what in the hell is he doing on the first power play unit. Why is Peter Laviolette so afraid of giving Connor McMichael or Hendrix Lapierre some special teams responsibility? Another absolutely powerless night with a man up. In my opinion, this season has been the worst I’ve seen the ice at Capital One Arena ever look. It’s literally a home-ice disadvantage. Horrible. Yes, I know the Wizards played last night.

Ten shot attempts through forty minutes for Alex Ovechkin. I’m writing this bullet during the second intermission in hopes that one of his next ones actually goes in.

Third period was more of the same from the second. The ice was the true winner on this night.

This is a Trevor van Riemsdyk bullet of appreciation. What a defenseman.

bullet of appreciation. What a defenseman. Ovi has points in every single game this season. He grabbed the secondary assist on Carlson’s goal and the team’s second goal.

The day after Halloween will be when we see the Capitals next and they’ll be road warring down in Tampa to take on the Lightning.

