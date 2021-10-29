Sloppy shutout for Sammy: Capitals beat Coyotes 2-0

The Arizona Coyotes came to town looking to upset the Washington Capitals and earn their first win of this regular season. Could the Caps stave off the Yotes or would Arizona finally add two points to their season total?
We were scoreless through forty minutes. John Carlson sent a simple wrister on net and it got through a few men in front and in. Alex Ovechkin empty netter.
Shutout for Ilya Samsonov!
Capitals beat Coyotes 2-0!
The day after Halloween will be when we see the Capitals next and they’ll be road warring down in Tampa to take on the Lightning.
Headline photo courtesy of Amykinsss
