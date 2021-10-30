Alex Ovechkin is having one of the hottest starts to a season in his career at the age of 36

Alex Ovechkin is amidst his 17th career season in the National Hockey League and turned 36-years-old this past September. He has at least one point in each of the eight games he has played so far this season.

That current eight-game point streak is the hottest he has ever been to start a season in his storied career…since he was 20-years-old and on his way to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy in his rookie season.

Alex Ovechkin of the @Capitals extended his season-opening point streak to eight games (9-6—15) and moved into a tie with Connor McDavid (7-8—15 in 6 GP) for the League scoring lead.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ZzVeEt6lf2 pic.twitter.com/iwNdC1Gmhv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 30, 2021

In 2005-06 Ovi launched onto the NHL scene with a similar effort, recording at least one point in his first eight career games. That run saw him grab six goals and ten total points.

36-year-old Ovi laughs at that effort after another eight-game streak to start a season but this time with nine goals and 15 total points. Both of those marks currently lead the entire league.

“I think our line play good,” Ovechkin stated in typical Ovi fashion when asked to talk about himself and explain his hot start. “When we play simple, we move the puck in the offensive zone, move our legs in the neutral zone, it give us more opportunity to create and have chances. Obviously, Kuzy right now feel it, Willy is always going, and I just try to find the open spot and put the puck in.”

“I don’t think it’s a surprise,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said Friday night of Ovechkin’s early point output. “He’s only done it for 17 other years too. Maybe he had one down year out of 17. No, there’s no surprise from us.”

With a goal and an assist tonight, Alex Ovechkin reached 15 points (9 goals, 6 assists) in eight games, equaling the fewest games its taken him to get to 15 points in his career from 2009-10. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 30, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB