This is why you get told not to play with your food: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals let a bad team stick around for far too long and faced the consequences as the Detroit Red Wings found a way to eke out a 3-2 overtime victory on the road.
The Caps shouldn’t be losing to that team. Too casual an effort.
This is stupid. pic.twitter.com/hwyj1UUoxI
— Chris Cerullo (@CJC_95) October 28, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On