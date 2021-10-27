Vitek Vanecek to start against Detroit Red Wings, Nic Dowd still out with injury

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette is going back to Vitek Vanecek in net Wednesday when the team takes on the Detroit Red Wings in DC. It will be Vanecek’s fifth start in seven games to start the season.

The news comes after Ilya Samsonov gave up five goals on 37 shots against the Ottawa Senators.

“There was probably a couple that he’d like back,” Laviolette said of Samsonov’s most recent performance. “And then there was a couple where they were incredible saves. That’s probably the best way to describe it. He made a lot of good saves.”

Vitek Vanecek will start tonight vs. DET in D.C., Coach Peter Laviolette tells @JunksRadio. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 27, 2021

Vanecek only played one period in his last start against the Calgary Flames after allowing three goals on 13 shots. Vanecek was benched to jumpstart the team after a poor defensive performance to start the game.

The rest of the Capitals lineup will remain the same as Monday when they took on the Senators. That includes Nic Dowd remaining out of the lineup due to a lower-body injury.

#Caps a.m. skate lines ahead of tonight's game vs. DET: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-McMichael-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Hathaway

Sheary-Lapierre-Sprong Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Vanecek

Samsonov *Vanecek starts

*Dowd (LBI) looks to be out again — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 27, 2021

Update (11:31 AM): Maybe we spoke too soon. Daniel Sprong skated with the team’s extras after the morning skate concluded, meaning he could be out of the lineup tonight. Stay tuned.