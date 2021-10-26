Imagine having to watch a boring hockey team, couldn’t be us: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators had them a doozy of a hockey game on Monday night. We had homecomings, we had misconducts, we had dueling hat tricks, we had twelve total goals, and in the end we had a Capitals victory.
Imagine rooting for a boring hockey team when you can just root for the Washington Capitals. Let’s look at some numbers.
The Capitals scored seven goals at five-on-five against Ottawa, the highest single-game total by Washington since Feb. 16, 2011 at Anaheim.
