Alex Ovechkin admits he scored his breakaway goal against the Senators with a broken stick

Alex Ovechkin went from lawful good to chaotic evil against the Ottawa Senators on Monday. Not only did Ovechkin board Nick Paul, but he also scored a goal in both an incredible and technically illegal way.

During the second period, Ovechkin blocked a shot from the point that sprung him on a breakaway. Ovechkin, who appeared to be holding his hockey stick with care, deked and slid the puck between Filip Gustavsson’s pads, opting to not fire a wrist shot. The goal was the 736th of his career.

After the game, Ovechkin was asked if he was worried that his stick was compromised on the play.

“Yeah, my stick was broken,” Ovechkin said. “I don’t have a chance to change it so I just get a lucky one.”

According to the NHL rule book, this is illegal.

Per Rule 10.3:

A broken stick is one which, in the opinion of the Referee, is unfit for normal play. A player whose stick is broken may participate in the game provided he drops the broken stick. A minor penalty shall be imposed for an infraction of this rule.

But since the referee didn’t notice, Ovechkin got away with it. The unassisted goal gave the Capitals a 5-4 lead after Ottawa came back to tie.

Early last season, the Capitals experienced a somewhat similar situation but in reverse as the opposing team against the Bruins.

Late in the third period, David Krejci shattered his stick on a one-timer trying to tie the game. Vitek Vanecek made the initial save, but as Carl Hagelin tried to clear the rebound away, Krejci made a play on the puck while still holding part of his twig. Officials didn’t whistle the play down and the Bruins would go on to tie the game.

In summary, NHL goals in the past have been scored with sticks shattering as they’re shot towards the net. But Ovechkin’s breakaway goal via a broken twig is certainly unique.

Editor’s note: The headline photo is not of Ovechkin’s broken stick from the game but an illustration to show what Ovechkin’s twig may have looked like as he was scoring.