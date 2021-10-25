Hendrix Lapierre gets rookie treatment from Capitals teammates before homecoming game in Ottawa

Hendrix Lapierre got the rookie treatment from his teammates before the Capitals game against the Ottawa Senators, Monday.

Lapierre skated several solo laps in warmups before the rest of his teammates join him on the ice.

The game is considered a homecoming for Lapierre. Ottawa is a short drive from Lapierre’s hometown of Gatineau, Quebec. He had a bunch of friends and family in the stands for his third NHL game.

Capitals rookie Hendrix Lapierre did a solo lap here before warmups. Playing in front of hometown family and friends. From Gatineau, Quebec, close to here. pic.twitter.com/HQ2GXkYWZy — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 25, 2021

There was also lots of French Canadian hockey media in attendance to see Lapierre play.

Solo lap for Lapierre pic.twitter.com/3v3N1Eu4xJ — Jamie Tozer (@station_nation) October 25, 2021

“It’ll be pretty fun, I can already see this building rocking tonight,” Lapierre said to the media pregame. “My family will be around maybe 15-20 people really close to me and other than that a lot of people texted me that they will come so it should be pretty fun.”

Close to home ❤️🇨🇦 Both Lapierre and McMichael’s families in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/Oq27ruN3tA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2021

Lapierre is skating on the Capitals’ third line in between Conor Sheary and Daniel Sprong.

Screenshot: @station_nation