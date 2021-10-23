Home / News / Capitals’ kids meet team dog Biscuit for first time

Capitals’ kids meet team dog Biscuit for first time

By Ian Oland

October 23, 2021 5:50 pm

The Washington Capitals’ game against the Calgary Flames was at 1 PM, Saturday. The matinee might have been awkward for the teams, but the game time was perfect for the Capitals’ smol children, who were all allowed to attend because puck drop was before their bedtimes.

A vast majority of players on the Capitals’ roster are dads. So when the children met team pup, Biscuit, for the first time, the adorbs doggo not only got pets, but pets on nearly every inch of his body at the same time.

This is just a cuteness overload.

The Capitals’ children were also a big part of warmups where they set up right in front of the glass to watch their dads do their thing. John Carlson even gave pucks to his two hockey-loving children, Lucca and Rudy.

Sergei Ovechkin got another chance to watch Ovi Sr play. Mom even had him pose in front of an elevator with his dad as a decal in the background.

It’s a shame the kids saw an OT loss, but it looks like they had a bunch of fun anyway.

