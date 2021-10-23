Capitals’ kids meet team dog Biscuit for first time

The Washington Capitals’ game against the Calgary Flames was at 1 PM, Saturday. The matinee might have been awkward for the teams, but the game time was perfect for the Capitals’ smol children, who were all allowed to attend because puck drop was before their bedtimes.

A vast majority of players on the Capitals’ roster are dads. So when the children met team pup, Biscuit, for the first time, the adorbs doggo not only got pets, but pets on nearly every inch of his body at the same time.

playdate with my teammates kiddos !! good belly rubs pic.twitter.com/Q5RF3iArVk — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 23, 2021

This is just a cuteness overload.

lots of good boys and girls here pic.twitter.com/V0QL1SV4A8 — Biscuit (@CapsPup) October 23, 2021

The Capitals’ children were also a big part of warmups where they set up right in front of the glass to watch their dads do their thing. John Carlson even gave pucks to his two hockey-loving children, Lucca and Rudy.

visit dad at work day pic.twitter.com/2pEgnizxue — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021

Sergei Ovechkin got another chance to watch Ovi Sr play. Mom even had him pose in front of an elevator with his dad as a decal in the background.

It’s a shame the kids saw an OT loss, but it looks like they had a bunch of fun anyway.

may we interest you in some more #CapsDads content? 😊 pic.twitter.com/Mgnans2h1Q — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021

Screenshot: @capspup