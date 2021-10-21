Vitek Vanecek is going to start against Devils. It’s his third start in four games this season.

Vitek Vanecek will retake his cage against the Devils on Thursday night after a one game break that saw Ilya Samsonov beat the Colorado Avalanche. It will be his third start in four games to start this season.

Vitek is 2-0 with a 1.44 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage in his previous two starts.

Vitek Vanecek will be in net tonight against New Jersey, per Laviolette. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 21, 2021

“I think Vitek from camp got the nod because of what he did and then the first two games he hasn’t disappointed,” Laviolette said at practice a few days ago after Vanecek’s second start. “His numbers are excellent, he’s made a lot of big saves through the course of the games to give us a chance. I don’t think we’ve given up a ton, but last game, in particular, there were some turnovers with the puck where we had the puck, and all of the sudden they’re right there and we needed a save and he made those saves. He’s done the job and at the end of the day we’re looking for somebody to step up.”

VV in net for our first road date of the season.#CapsDevils pic.twitter.com/DO36NV3jDA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 21, 2021

Connor McMichael will also be playing against the Devils. It will be McMichael’s second game of the season after a successful season debut against the Avalanche.