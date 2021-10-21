The New Jersey Devils are all sorts of banged up ahead of their matchup against the Capitals

The New Jersey Devils are the Capitals first road opponent of the season and they will come into the game missing more than a few big pieces of their lineup.

A total of five regulars for the Devils are either on injured reserve, day-to-day, or week-to-week.

In the absence of #NJDevils Jack Hughes, lines have certainly changed at practice. McLeod moves up, and Gauthier getting in on the fourth line. pic.twitter.com/Mw1fGlZJsT — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 20, 2021

The obvious huge news for the Devils is that Jack Hughes will be out of action for quite some time after dislocating his shoulder against the Seattle Kraken.

#NEWS: Jack Hughes suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder and will not require surgery. He has begun physical therapy. He will be re-evaluated next week. https://t.co/uf1RIBX8ZU — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 21, 2021

Hughes was New Jersey’s number one center and leading scorer (2 G, 1 A) through two games.

It doesn’t stop there for the Devils as both members of their regular goaltending tandem will also miss Thursday night’s soiree with the Capitals. Jonathan Bernier and MacKenzie Blackwood are day-to-day so Scott Wedgewood will get the start in goal.

Jonathan Bernier will not dress tonight for #NJDevils. Goaltending tandem will be Wedgewood and Daws. Bernier out with a lower body injury. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 21, 2021

Mackenzie Blackwood skated today on his own. “It was a great step in the right direction,” says #NJDevils Lindy Ruff who hopes Mackenzie can rejoin practice in a day or two. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 21, 2021

Talented defenseman Ty Smith and Miles Wood, the Devils leading goal scorer from last season, have yet to play this season and that will also not change against the Capitals.