The New Jersey Devils are all sorts of banged up ahead of their matchup against the Capitals

By Chris Cerullo

October 21, 2021 4:05 pm

The New Jersey Devils are the Capitals first road opponent of the season and they will come into the game missing more than a few big pieces of their lineup.

A total of five regulars for the Devils are either on injured reserve, day-to-day, or week-to-week.

The obvious huge news for the Devils is that Jack Hughes will be out of action for quite some time after dislocating his shoulder against the Seattle Kraken.

Hughes was New Jersey’s number one center and leading scorer (2 G, 1 A) through two games.

It doesn’t stop there for the Devils as both members of their regular goaltending tandem will also miss Thursday night’s soiree with the Capitals. Jonathan Bernier and MacKenzie Blackwood are day-to-day so Scott Wedgewood will get the start in goal.

Talented defenseman Ty Smith and Miles Wood, the Devils leading goal scorer from last season, have yet to play this season and that will also not change against the Capitals.