A story of mobile defensemen with puck skills: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals lit up the scoreboard against the Colorado Avalanche to secure their second victory of the season. They close out the homestand 2-0-1 after the 6-3 victory.
This is a story about how mobile defensemen with puck skills make your modern National Hockey League team better.
Look, I'm just saying. pic.twitter.com/e5uET9GeMK
— Chris Cerullo (@CJC_95) October 20, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On