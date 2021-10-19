Caps beat Avs 6-3 on ESPN+/Hulu or whatever

The Washington Capitals dominated the shorthanded Colorado Avalanche in a rousing game that 15 people were able to watch.

Evgeny Kuznetsov birdwalked into the game’s first goal, a nifty one off a great outlet pass from Carlson. JT Compher got a solo shorthanded goal when Kuznetsov turned the puck over, but Nick Jensen converted a three-on-one rush to put the Caps back up.

Darren Helm started scoring for the Avs in the second period after a great centering pass and some suspect defensive-zone coverage, and then the Caps took over. Anthony Mantha scored his 100th NHL goal, then Evgeny Kuznetsov got his second of the night, then Nic Dowd piled on. Mikko Rantanen got a power-play goal late in the third, but Ovechkin answered with an empty-netter.

Caps win!

Another five-goal game. Bailamos!

with two goals. A monster play in the first period to make Cale Makar look like a newbie. Tonight plus his three-assist night in the season opener could mean we’ll be checking in on this storyline a bunch this season. Kuznetsov also handed the Avs a gimme goal while they were shorthanded. That’s just the duality of the dude. You take the good. You take the bad. You take them both and there you have the facts of life. The facts of life.

Connor McMichael played in his second NHL game, stepping into Lapierre’s spot and doing great there. He made a couple goofs, but his line with Oshie and Sheary were dominant.

will celebrate anyone’s goal, but don’t you think he’ll give Orlov a piece of his mind about the above? I guess Orlov made the correct calculation that Darcy Kuemper would be like “oh god here comes ovi oh god here comes ovi” allowing Jensen to pot his first goal at Capital One Arena. Ovi got his with the empty-netter, so maybe he’ll go easy on Orlov. Big congrats to Anthony Mantha on his 100th NHL goal. I hope the next 100 happen in a Caps uniform. I know you think this is weird. I can’t stop though.

made his first appearance of the season. He was a little shaky at times, but an awful lot of goal support delivered an easy first win of the season for the other half of the Washington goalie tandem. Our nephew Andre Burakovsky was a minus-three on the night. The Ovi line ate him alive.

I don’t think Capital One Arena is doing a good job at all on masks. I will be a miserable mask scold all season. There will be no humor in this place. I will be posting resentment exclusively.

No Joe B tonight, so here’s whatever this is.

So, ESPN+. It was fine. My stream quality was good except my connection dropped three times in the third period. It’s very good to hear new and different voices covering a game, and it is nice to sometimes hear no voices at all; hockey is such a beautiful-sounding game. But four times a season will be enough for me.

The Avs are a fearsome team, but they don’t quite have their act together yet. They’re missing Landeskog to suspension and are just now getting over some COVID scares. I don’t think this is evidence that the Caps are worldbeaters. Not yet at least.

See you Thursday. First roadie of the season: the up-and-coming Devils. (I hope Jack Hughes is alright.)