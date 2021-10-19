Caps beat Avs 6-3 on ESPN+/Hulu or whatever

The Washington Capitals dominated the shorthanded Colorado Avalanche in a rousing game that 15 people were able to watch.
Evgeny Kuznetsov birdwalked into the game’s first goal, a nifty one off a great outlet pass from Carlson. JT Compher got a solo shorthanded goal when Kuznetsov turned the puck over, but Nick Jensen converted a three-on-one rush to put the Caps back up.
Darren Helm started scoring for the Avs in the second period after a great centering pass and some suspect defensive-zone coverage, and then the Caps took over. Anthony Mantha scored his 100th NHL goal, then Evgeny Kuznetsov got his second of the night, then Nic Dowd piled on. Mikko Rantanen got a power-play goal late in the third, but Ovechkin answered with an empty-netter.
Caps win!
Another five-goal game. Bailamos!
No Joe B tonight, so here’s whatever this is.
So, ESPN+. It was fine. My stream quality was good except my connection dropped three times in the third period. It’s very good to hear new and different voices covering a game, and it is nice to sometimes hear no voices at all; hockey is such a beautiful-sounding game. But four times a season will be enough for me.
The Avs are a fearsome team, but they don’t quite have their act together yet. They’re missing Landeskog to suspension and are just now getting over some COVID scares. I don’t think this is evidence that the Caps are worldbeaters. Not yet at least.
See you Thursday. First roadie of the season: the up-and-coming Devils. (I hope Jack Hughes is alright.)
