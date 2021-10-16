Overtime sadness: Lightning beat Capitals 2-1

The Capitals welcomed the defending Stanley Cup Champs into their barn on Saturday night.
Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy with a disguised wrister from the slot. Mikhail Sergachev finally broke through Vitek Vanecek’s armor to tie things up in the third.
Steven Stamkos in overtime.
Lightning beat Capitals 2-1.
IT’S HOCKEY O’CLOCK! #ALLCAPS #LETSGOCAPS #ROCKTHERED #CAPSbolts #CoachSaffyBean #GAMEFACE My 13th season off to a GR8 start! #CapsBulldog #CapitalsBulldog pic.twitter.com/kXxubakbg6
— Ovie the Bulldog (@OvietheBulldog) October 16, 2021
checking in on the blackhawks game pic.twitter.com/SxpczA0fnG
— dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) October 16, 2021
Hey it's our two good-time boys back again #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/rHHbfN3y4n
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) October 16, 2021
Next up for the Caps is the Colorado Avalanche who are a team many would probably call the Lightning of the Western Conference. Another high-powered offense to try and fend off.
Headline photo with permission from @capsfansince83
