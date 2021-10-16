Highlights from the Capitals-Lightning game (live thread)

Riding high after their 5-1 Opening Night win, the Capitals will take on the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 tonight, who have given up the most goals (12) in the Eastern Conference.
The Capitals are rolling their same lines and the same goaltender from Wednesday, Vitek Vanecek. Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy will look to assert his dominance for the first time this year.
Tonight’s game is the first on NBC Sports Washington this season.
Capitals lines
#Caps' lines vs. TBL:
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong
73-Sheary, 29-Lapierre, 77-Oshie
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Vanecek vs. Vasilevskiy. #CapsBolts
Warmups underway for Lightning-Capitals at Capital One Arena.
It will be Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL) and Vitek Vanecek (WSH) in the nets.
Lightning F Boris Katchouk got a solo lap before his first NHL game.
Vitek Vanecek is making some big saves.
27 minutes in, there’s no score. VV is doing vg.
V 👏 V 👏 pic.twitter.com/7jWEMokGwM
🗣 V 🗣 V pic.twitter.com/rSeSkN7fvs
Alex Ovechkin to the rescue.
The Capitals were being throttled all period long by the Tampa Bay Lightning, but a broken play in the offensive zone gives Ovechkin his third goal of the season.
Shake rattle and he's on a roll! pic.twitter.com/mIBtuVinXz
