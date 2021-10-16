Highlights from the Capitals-Lightning game (live thread)

Riding high after their 5-1 Opening Night win, the Capitals will take on the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 tonight, who have given up the most goals (12) in the Eastern Conference.

The Capitals are rolling their same lines and the same goaltender from Wednesday, Vitek Vanecek. Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy will look to assert his dominance for the first time this year.

Tonight’s game is the first on NBC Sports Washington this season.

Capitals lines

Warmups underway for Lightning-Capitals at Capital One Arena. It will be Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL) and Vitek Vanecek (WSH) in the nets. Lightning F Boris Katchouk got a solo lap before his first NHL game. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 16, 2021

Vitek Vanecek is making some big saves.

27 minutes in, there’s no score. VV is doing vg.

Alex Ovechkin to the rescue.

The Capitals were being throttled all period long by the Tampa Bay Lightning, but a broken play in the offensive zone gives Ovechkin his third goal of the season.

Shake rattle and he's on a roll! pic.twitter.com/mIBtuVinXz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 17, 2021

