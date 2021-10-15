CHAISSON: Vancouver Canucks misspell Alex Chiasson’s name on his jersey

Alex Chiasson is a 10-year NHL veteran who won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018. Four seasons later, he’s still not getting the respect he deserves.
Chiasson, who was not offered a contract by an NHL team over the offseason, signed a PTO in late September with the Vancouver Canucks. Chiasson made the team out of training camp, . Three nights later, Chiasson took the ice for the Canucks in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
His last name was misspelled on the back of his jersey.
Can confirm lmaoooo @Canucks pic.twitter.com/aCk9dlM9c2
— Sam (@scselig) October 16, 2021
They spelled Chiasson’s name wrong lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/7UKv3dnqa0
— Jake Modugno (@phillycheezjake) October 16, 2021
@UniWatch The NHL appears to be in top form today: Vancouver’s Alex Chiasson is wearing a misspelled jersey. pic.twitter.com/xvkhKgjGIb
— John Rebstock (@dilbert719) October 16, 2021
This is tragic.
Of course, Chiasson, because he’s Chiasson, remained professional and scored a five-on-three power-play goal in the second period to give the Canucks a 3-1 lead.
But c’mon, Vancouver. This man deserves better!
