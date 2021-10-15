CHAISSON: Vancouver Canucks misspell Alex Chiasson’s name on his jersey

Alex Chiasson is a 10-year NHL veteran who won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018. Four seasons later, he’s still not getting the respect he deserves.

Chiasson, who was not offered a contract by an NHL team over the offseason, signed a PTO in late September with the Vancouver Canucks. Chiasson made the team out of training camp, . Three nights later, Chiasson took the ice for the Canucks in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

His last name was misspelled on the back of his jersey.

This is tragic.

Of course, Chiasson, because he’s Chiasson, remained professional and scored a five-on-three power-play goal in the second period to give the Canucks a 3-1 lead.

But c’mon, Vancouver. This man deserves better!

