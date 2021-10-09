Andre Burakovsky says hello to Braden Holtby during preseason game

The Dallas Stars took on the Colorado Avalanche tonight in preseason action, Saturday.

Normally, a game like this would be completely inconsequential for Capitals fans. But not tonight.

There was a reunion among two 2018 Stanley Cup champions on the ice.

Former Capital Andre Burakovsky skated over to Braden Holtby, the greatest goaltender in Capitals history, during a break in play. The two appeared to strike up a very lively and friendly conversation.

It may have been inspired by Burkie’s two primary assists he collected during Holtby’s two periods in net.

Moose man redirects puck at impossible angle 2 – 1 pic.twitter.com/zx1l9bJrLL — Nathan Rudolph (@Nathan__Rudolph) October 10, 2021

The incredibly important hockey video was shot by RMNB reader Cassie, a Capitals and Avalanche fan, who lives out in Colorado.

The Avalanche beat the Stars, 4-2.

Holtby signed with the Dallas Stars after being bought out by the Vancouver Canucks over the offseason.

Burakovsky and Holtby were very close friends in DC, though Burkie was more endearing to Braden in a grating, lovable type of way.

“To be honest, our team this year was really really good that way,” Holtby said after signing with the Canucks in 2020. “But a guy in the past [was] Andre Burakovsky. He’d go by my ears with every single shot and laugh at it.

“We had a great relationship. Everyone knows that that’s been on our team.”

Now here are some relevant photos.

Photo: @Never_fLynch