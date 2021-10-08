Ryan Reaves avoids serious injury after leg-buckling fall to the ice

The New York Rangers announced that enforcer Ryan Reaves is out day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury against the New Jersey Devils, Wednesday night.

Reaves somehow avoided serious injury after having his left leg buckle in a slew foot-esque collision with PK Subban while attempting to forecheck.

Reaves is “day-to-day, pretty much,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said after his team’s 6-2 win over the Devils.

Gallant was reminded that the injury looked serious and was asked if it could keep the bruising forward out long-term.

“No, I don’t think so,” Gallant said. “Not from the indications I’ve heard so far, but again we’ll know more tomorrow and the next day.”

Gallant was asked about Reaves’ status for the Rangers’ season-opening game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, September 13, which is less than a week away.

“I’m not even at that,” Gallant said. “No. Not even. It’s day-to-day from what I heard. That’s what I heard a little while ago from the trainer and he said day-to-day. Opener? I got no idea.”

After Reaves went to the locker room, Chris Kreider tried to exact revenge on Subban despite the play appearing to be an accident.

On the opening draw of the second period, Chris Kreider goes straight for PK Subban. He's called for a roughing minor + 10 minute misconduct. pic.twitter.com/RS5LGXebf1 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 7, 2021

Gallant defended Subban during his presser and seemed somewhat dubious of his team’s overaggressive response.

“I don’t think it was a vicious hit or a slew foot,” Gallant said. “I don’t think there was any intent at all. I think it should have been a two-minute penalty at best. I don’t think PK meant to cause the injury. When you see your guy get hurt and guys step up and there’s a little bit of a response, that’s what you want from your group.”