Ryan Reaves leaves Rangers preseason game injured after leg buckles in awkward collision with PK Subban

Ryan Reaves was brought to the New York Rangers over the offseason to bring toughness to the team. Now, New York could be without their prized enforcer on Opening Night and beyond.

During the first period of the Rangers-Devils preseason game, Reaves’ leg buckled and bent the wrong way after he got tangled with PK Subban while trying to forecheck in the corner.

It did not look good.

Ryan Reaves injured in preseason after getting tangled with PK Subban pic.twitter.com/YLvhgrUmqY — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 6, 2021

Reaves’ right leg was accidentally taken out by PK Subban (kind of like a slew foot). That caused Reaves’ left leg to buckle as he lost his balance. Reaves’ body then fell back as his left leg was stuck in a rut on the ice.

Ryan Reaves appears to have sustained a leg injury and was helped off the ice midway through the first period #NYR pic.twitter.com/6yScXJaTWn — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 6, 2021

Minutes after the incident, the Rangers announced that Reaves’ injury was lower-body and he would not return to the game. It’s unclear how severe the injury is.

UPDATE: Ryan Reaves (lower body) will not return. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 6, 2021

Chris Kreider went after Subban for payback at the start of the second period.

On the opening draw of the second period, Chris Kreider goes straight for PK Subban. He's called for a roughing minor + 10 minute misconduct. pic.twitter.com/RS5LGXebf1 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 7, 2021

The Rangers cleaned house and acquired Reaves, as well as Jarred Tinordi and Barclay Goodrow, after a May 3 line brawl with the Capitals and Tom Wilson left the team in shambles. Goodrow promised Opening Night would be “interesting”, but if NYR is without Reaves, the fireworks could be more minimal than anticipated.

Here’s hoping Ryan is okay. We’re wishing him the best.

Screenshot: MSG Networks