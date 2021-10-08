Lines: Hendrix Lapierre to center Capitals third line in final game of preseason

The Washington Capitals are set to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their final game of this preseason, Friday night. The Capitals will bring a 1-3-1 preseason record into the fray. They won their first game of the preseason Wednesday against the Bruins.
Most of the Capitals veteran players — Alex Ovechkin, TJ Oshie, and John Carlson — will draw into the lineup as the team prepares for its season opener against the New York Rangers on October 13. Several prospects will also get a final opportunity to impress Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette.
Here are the #Caps’ lines and pairs today:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Eller-Sprong
Sheary-Lapierre-Oshie
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Extras: McMichael, Malenstyn and Pilon
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Kempny-Schultz
Extras: Irwin and TvR
Samsonov
Vanecek
Fucale
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 7, 2021
The Capitals’ first, second, and fourth lines that will play tonight will likely be together on Opening Night too.
Capitals prospect Hendrix Lapierre will get a final opportunity to center the third line similar to how Connor McMichael did so against the Bruins on Wednesday. The two centers are still fighting for Nicklas Backstrom’s possible open roster spot if the Swedish center is unable to start the season.
Injured Capitals players, Ilya Samsonov (lower-body) and Martin Fehervary (upper-body), appear to be healthy enough to return and suit up against the Flyers. Laviolette mentioned on Thursday that he hoped both players would be able to play.
Meanwhile, Trevor van Riemsdyk, a virtual lock to make the team, will not play, instead yielding his spot in the lineup to Fehervary and Michal Kempny, who appear to be fighting for one of the remaining spots on the left side of the defense.
Here’s the Capitals’ full roster against the Flyers.
Washington Capitals roster
Forwards
8 OVECHKIN, Alex
10 SPRONG, Daniel
20 ELLER, Lars
21 HATHAWAY, Garnet
24 McMICHAEL, Connor
26 DOWD, Nic
29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix
39 MANTHA, Anthony
40 PILON, Garrett
43 WILSON, Tom
47 MALENSTYN, Beck
62 HAGELIN, Carl
73 SHEARY, Conor
77 OSHIE, T.J.
92 KUZNETSOV, Evgeny
Defensemen
2 SCHULTZ, Justin
3 JENSEN, Nick
6 KEMPNY, Michal
9 ORLOV, Dmitry
42 FEHERVARY, Martin
52 IRWIN, Matt
57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor
74 CARLSON, John
Goaltenders
30 SAMSONOV, Ilya
41 VANECEK, Vitek
60 FUCALE, Zach
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On