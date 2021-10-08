Lines: Hendrix Lapierre to center Capitals third line in final game of preseason

The Washington Capitals are set to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their final game of this preseason, Friday night. The Capitals will bring a 1-3-1 preseason record into the fray. They won their first game of the preseason Wednesday against the Bruins.

Most of the Capitals veteran players — Alex Ovechkin, TJ Oshie, and John Carlson — will draw into the lineup as the team prepares for its season opener against the New York Rangers on October 13. Several prospects will also get a final opportunity to impress Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette.

Here are the #Caps’ lines and pairs today: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Eller-Sprong

Sheary-Lapierre-Oshie

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Extras: McMichael, Malenstyn and Pilon Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Kempny-Schultz

Extras: Irwin and TvR Samsonov

Vanecek

Fucale — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 7, 2021

The Capitals’ first, second, and fourth lines that will play tonight will likely be together on Opening Night too.

Capitals prospect Hendrix Lapierre will get a final opportunity to center the third line similar to how Connor McMichael did so against the Bruins on Wednesday. The two centers are still fighting for Nicklas Backstrom’s possible open roster spot if the Swedish center is unable to start the season.

Injured Capitals players, Ilya Samsonov (lower-body) and Martin Fehervary (upper-body), appear to be healthy enough to return and suit up against the Flyers. Laviolette mentioned on Thursday that he hoped both players would be able to play.

Meanwhile, Trevor van Riemsdyk, a virtual lock to make the team, will not play, instead yielding his spot in the lineup to Fehervary and Michal Kempny, who appear to be fighting for one of the remaining spots on the left side of the defense.

Here’s the Capitals’ full roster against the Flyers.

Washington Capitals roster

Forwards

8 OVECHKIN, Alex

10 SPRONG, Daniel

20 ELLER, Lars

21 HATHAWAY, Garnet

24 McMICHAEL, Connor

26 DOWD, Nic

29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix

39 MANTHA, Anthony

40 PILON, Garrett

43 WILSON, Tom

47 MALENSTYN, Beck

62 HAGELIN, Carl

73 SHEARY, Conor

77 OSHIE, T.J.

92 KUZNETSOV, Evgeny

Defensemen

2 SCHULTZ, Justin

3 JENSEN, Nick

6 KEMPNY, Michal

9 ORLOV, Dmitry

42 FEHERVARY, Martin

52 IRWIN, Matt

57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor

74 CARLSON, John

Goaltenders

30 SAMSONOV, Ilya

41 VANECEK, Vitek

60 FUCALE, Zach

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB