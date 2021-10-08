Kyle Kuzma rocks Capitals hat while walking dogs around DC monuments

The Washington Wizards have quite a few new faces on their roster this season. One of those players is former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

Recently, Kuzma took to the DC streets while rocking a beige Washington Capitals hat to do some sightseeing in his new city. He brought his two dogs.

With Belgian Malinois Duke and Husky Snoh, Kuzma visited the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial, and it looks like he may have stopped in at Ristorante Piccolo in Georgetown.

Lebron James and Candance Parker commented on the photo.

Former Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas also left a joke (we think?).

Kuzma was brought to DC in a gigantic, five-team trade that saw Russell Westbrook get sent to LA and Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Isaiah Todd, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell all become Wizards.

Photo: @kuz/Instagram