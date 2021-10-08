Highlights from the Capitals-Flyers preseason game (live thread)

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in their final game of the preseason.
Alex Ovechkin draws in again for the Caps while Hendrix Lapierre will get his chance to respond to Connor McMichael as the two battle for the third-center spot in the lineup.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.
Capitals lines
Tonight's lines for #CapsFlyers:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Eller – Sprong
Sheary – Lapierre – Oshie
Malenstyn – Dowd – Hathaway
Fehervary – Carlson
Orlov – Jensen
Kempny – Schultz
Samsonov
Fucale
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 8, 2021
Alex Ovechkin got hurt in the first period and left the game.
According to the Capitals PR, he will not return.
Alex Ovechkin leaves preseason game after injuring left leg with hit https://t.co/of6nEMVwgT
— RMNB (@russianmachine) October 8, 2021
be ok be ok be ok
Lars Eller scores to give WSH a 1-0 lead, but OVI.
Lil pokey poke pic.twitter.com/vgCzDvi7CX
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 8, 2021
John Carlson goes bardown after a slick feed by Martin Fehervary. 2-0.
Johnny B scoring! pic.twitter.com/TrCPHqfP7A
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 9, 2021
Flyers score three consecutive goals to take the lead.
The Captain ignited the comeback in the second. #PHIvsWSH | #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/9cz9s61VIN
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 9, 2021
.@CamAtkinson89 picking corners. #PHIvsWSH | #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/bNDbSc6icI
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 9, 2021
The third goal came after Evgeny Kuznetsov left a drop pass to no one.
The ole knuckle puck for the lead. #PHIvsWSH | #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/OLyF5mhV9F
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 9, 2021
