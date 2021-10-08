Home / News / Highlights from the Capitals-Flyers preseason game (live thread)

Highlights from the Capitals-Flyers preseason game (live thread)

By Ian Oland

October 8, 2021 7:05 pm

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in their final game of the preseason.

Alex Ovechkin draws in again for the Caps while Hendrix Lapierre will get his chance to respond to Connor McMichael as the two battle for the third-center spot in the lineup.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines

Alex Ovechkin got hurt in the first period and left the game.

According to the Capitals PR, he will not return.

be ok be ok be ok

Lars Eller scores to give WSH a 1-0 lead, but OVI.

John Carlson goes bardown after a slick feed by Martin Fehervary. 2-0.

Flyers score three consecutive goals to take the lead.

The third goal came after Evgeny Kuznetsov left a drop pass to no one.

