Highlights from the Capitals-Flyers preseason game (live thread)

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in their final game of the preseason.

Alex Ovechkin draws in again for the Caps while Hendrix Lapierre will get his chance to respond to Connor McMichael as the two battle for the third-center spot in the lineup.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines

Tonight's lines for #CapsFlyers: Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Eller – Sprong

Sheary – Lapierre – Oshie

Malenstyn – Dowd – Hathaway Fehervary – Carlson

Orlov – Jensen

Kempny – Schultz Samsonov

Fucale — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 8, 2021

Alex Ovechkin got hurt in the first period and left the game.

According to the Capitals PR, he will not return.

Alex Ovechkin leaves preseason game after injuring left leg with hit https://t.co/of6nEMVwgT — RMNB (@russianmachine) October 8, 2021

be ok be ok be ok

Lars Eller scores to give WSH a 1-0 lead, but OVI.

Lil pokey poke pic.twitter.com/vgCzDvi7CX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 8, 2021

John Carlson goes bardown after a slick feed by Martin Fehervary. 2-0.

Flyers score three consecutive goals to take the lead.

The third goal came after Evgeny Kuznetsov left a drop pass to no one.

