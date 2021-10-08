Capitals will not walk red carpet before Home Opener

The coronavirus pandemic is putting a temporary end to what is usually an annual tradition. Capitals players will not be greeting fans or walking the red carpet ahead of the team’s Home Opener at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, October 13.

The Capitals announced the news in a press release Friday that detailed the events and initiatives that will be happening before the game.

The Capitals will have stilt walkers, bubble hockey, face painters, and photo opportunities on the red carpet.

There will also be various opportunities to grab Caps-related swag and interact with numerous team alumni like Karl Alzner, Peter Bondra, and Rod Langway. Northern-Virginia-based band “Junkfood” will also be performing in front of the arena on F Street before the game.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Announce Initiatives Surrounding Oct. 13 Home Opener at Capital One Arena

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives surrounding the team’s 2021-22 regular season home opener presented by GEICO on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The Capitals host the New York Rangers at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena that evening. Highlights include:

Rock The Red Carpet

Fans are invited to attend ‘Rock the Red Carpet’ on F Street from 4-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Alumni including Karl Alzner, Peter Bondra and Rod Langway are scheduled to appear. While due to COVID-19 protocols players will not take part in this year’s festivities, fans will still have opportunities to celebrate the Caps home opener and the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. Festivities will feature stilt walkers, bubble hockey, face painters, photo opportunities on the red carpet and more. In addition, Northern-Virginia based band “Junkfood” will perform in front of Capital One Arena on F Street pregame.

Capitals radio play by play voice John Walton and digital host Taryn Bray will anchor a special Rock The Red Carpet Arrival Show presented by GEICO. The show will highlight player arrivals presented by Lexus and feature one-on-one interviews with select players. Fans can tune in to the virtual event on the Capitals Twitter and Facebook accounts and on MonumentalSportsNetwork.com.

Capital One Fan Van

The Capital One Fan Van will be parked outside of Capital One Arena on F Street starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 vs. the New York Rangers and at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Fan Van features limited edition apparel, interactive engagements and exclusive prizes. Fans will also have the opportunity to stop by a mock Capital One penalty box for a photo opportunity and play Capitals Puck Drop Plinko for exclusive prizes. The Capital One Fan Van will be open to all fans and Capital One cardholders will get an additional exclusive prize if they use the Capital One Cardholder Entrance located on 6th St.

Meet at the Metro with the Caps

On Oct. 13 the Gallery Place-Chinatown WMATA station will feature a Capitals takeover, featuring alumni, mascot Slapshot and the ALL CAPS Crew hype squad from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All-Fan Giveaways

All fans in attendance on Oct. 13 will receive a 2021-22 schedule magnet presented by GEICO and red light sticks courtesy of Boeing.

Game Entertainment

Capitals fans will see the debut of new and enhanced special effects, individual player introductions and new video content including the team intro video.

Retail Offers and Concessions

The Team Store at Capital One Arena will open at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, remain open through the game, and be stocked with new Capitals merchandise. The entrance to the Team Store is on F Street adjacent to the Arena entrances. Regular store hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with the store open through the conclusion of games. The Team Store also will open two hours prior to game time on Sunday and Monday game days.

When visiting the team store or a merchandise kiosk, Capital One cardholders receive 20% off their purchase when they present and use a Capital One credit or debit card at checkout. The discount is only applicable at the time of sale.

Fans who use a Capital One card at concessions will receive a 10% discount on food and beverage at Capital One Arena. Visit capitalonearena.com/cardholderbenefits for additional details.

Capital One Arena is now a cashless venue as part of a continued effort to improve the guest experience by increasing the speed of service. Credit cards, debit cards and contactless payment will be the only form of payment that will be accepted at concessions, retail locations and vendors/hawkers.

Caesars Sportsbook

Marking a major milestone in U.S. sports history, a Caesars Sportsbook officially opened at Capital One Arena in May 2021, becoming the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility. A first-of-its-kind, marquee destination for local, regional and global visitors, the two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, as well as Verizon 5G Wi-Fi capability so fans can place wagers on mobile devices.

Throughout the season, Capitals fans are invited to ‘Dine like a Caesar’ at the sportsbook’s fine dining option, headlined by Michelin-starred Chef and Maryland native Nicholas Stefanelli. Featuring an inspired sports-bar menu crafted by Stefanelli the menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, a raw bar, sandwiches, entrees, side dishes and desserts available daily. Click here to make reservations.

Broadcast Schedule

The Capitals’ Oct. 13 home game will be nationally televised on TNT. NBC Sports Washington’s 2021-22 coverage begins with the Capitals second game on Saturday, Oct. 16, and is highlighted by a 69-game schedule of live coverage, comprehensive gameday programs; and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app. Click here for the complete schedule.

In addition, the Capitals will have 13 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season, including Oct. 13. The broadcast includes one game on ABC, three on ESPN, four on ESPN+/Hulu and five on TNT. Click here for the complete schedule.

Caps Radio

Capitals games once again can be heard on 106.7 The Fan (WJFK-FM), 1500 AM (Hubbard Radio) and Caps Radio 24/7. Listen live for free anywhere at CapsRadio247.com or on the Capitals Mobile App.

The Capitals Radio Network includes 14 different stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Capitals Radio Network coverage will include 15 minutes of pregame and 30 minutes of postgame coverage, highlighted by player interviews and live audio of head coach Peter Laviolette’s postgame press conference.

Caps Radio 24/7 begins extended gameday coverage three hours before every game with Caps GameDay, and also airs Caps This Morning, a show dedicated to team coverage weekday mornings from 9:00-noon. The team’s official digital audio channel also streams live game audio of select Hershey Bears and South Carolina Stingrays games. Caps Radio 24/7 can be accessed, free of charge, via the Caps Mobile App radio button, the TuneIn radio app and online at CapsRadio247.com.

Safety Protocols

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is following all federal, state and DC health requirements, as well as league requirements, which includes requiring all fans to wear a mask for all games and events at Capital One Arena. MSE continues to monitor the latest regarding the COVID-19 virus and variants and remains in close contact with local and federal health officials. Fans are encouraged to visit monumentalsports.com and follow MSE on social media for any updated information on health and safety protocols for Capital One Arena events.

Bags, backpacks and purses will not be permitted inside the Arena. Wallet-size clutches no larger than 5” x 7” and medical bags and parenting bags no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ will be permitted. All bags permitted are subject to security screening. A Bag Check is now available for patrons whose bags do not meet the above requirements. The Bag Check is located near the corner of 6th and F Street. Space is limited and a fee of $15 per bag will apply.

For additional information on health and safety measurements, visit MonumentalSports.com.

