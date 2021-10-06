Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-3 (OT) preseason win over the Bruins

The Washington Capitals finally got off the schnide and won their first game of the preseason. The Capitals defeated the Bruins 4-3 and improved their record to 1-3-1. The Capitals’ stars buoyed them to victory.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and TJ Oshie had a goal and an assist apiece while Alex Ovechkin had two assists and Anthony Mantha scored the team’s OTGWG. Vitek Vanecek stopped 33 of 36 shots.

Connor McMichael, who got a chance to center the third line with Hendrix Lapierre out of the lineup, started the night as one of Washington’s best players.

Here are the highlights.

Capitals lines

The Capitals lines are beginning to look pretty close to what they should be on Opening Night.

NICE

Kinda awk butt taps

preseason for everyone pic.twitter.com/erfBdq0kyg — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 6, 2021

Charlie Coyle gives the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

It was a fire drill in front the Capitals net. The goal was reviewed, but allowed because Coyle “subtly” kicked it in.

Charlie Coyle scores in his preseason debut. 1-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/aJQ0ddfAJv — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 6, 2021

Capitals score two goals in 56 seconds to take the lead.

The first line struck twice. Evgeny Kuznetsov first.

The follow up 🦅 pic.twitter.com/9VtC31rNKf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 7, 2021

Then Tom Wilson scored on a breakaway.

Tom Wilson best goal scorer pic.twitter.com/tFxhBFveWF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 7, 2021

Taylor Hall ties it up 2-2.

The Hall-Coyle-Smith line cashes in again. Taylor Hall ties things up. pic.twitter.com/uKRwExhOaf — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 7, 2021

TJ Oshie scores on the PP. 3-2 Caps.

David Pastrnak ties it up 3-3 off the bank pass.

Erik Haula with a crafty bank pass off the boards leads to a David Pastrnak tally. 3-3 game. pic.twitter.com/FSfXcSYq6h — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 7, 2021

Anthony Mantha wins it in OT on a 2-on-1 break.

The goal was Mantha’s first of the preseason

The Capitals also won the postgame shootout.