NHL 22 rates Alex Ovechkin as the best left wing in hockey, John Carlson second-best defenseman

EA Sports is announcing their player ratings in the run-up to the release of NHL 22. The game features Toronto Maple Leafs’ center Auston Matthews on the cover.

In this year’s edition of the game, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is the best left wing with a 92 overall rating.

Top 10 Left Wingers in #NHL22 🏒 ⬅️ Anyone we miss here? 🧐 More details 👉 https://t.co/U7mOEt9kby pic.twitter.com/BewgNtxVld — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 3, 2021

The Great 8 sits just above Brad Marchand and fellow countryman Artemi Panarin. Ovechkin was the best left wing in NHL21, where he served as the cover athlete for the second time in his career.

Meanwhile, John Carlson is tied for the second-best defenseman in the game with Roman Josi at 90 overall, trailing only Victor Hedman’s 92 overall rating.

Top 10 Defenders in #NHL22 💪 🏒 Agree or disagree? 🤔 Let us know 👇 More details 👉 https://t.co/06Y6IMdy4j pic.twitter.com/UErjioTbou — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 1, 2021

Carlson is also in a familiar spot as he was the second best defenseman in last year’s game as well.

NHL 22 can be preordered now.