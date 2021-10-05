Home / News / NHL 22 rates Alex Ovechkin as the best left wing in hockey, John Carlson second-best defenseman

By Chris Cerullo

October 5, 2021 5:07 pm

EA Sports is announcing their player ratings in the run-up to the release of NHL 22. The game features Toronto Maple Leafs’ center Auston Matthews on the cover.

In this year’s edition of the game, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is the best left wing with a 92 overall rating.

The Great 8 sits just above Brad Marchand and fellow countryman Artemi Panarin. Ovechkin was the best left wing in NHL21, where he served as the cover athlete for the second time in his career.

Meanwhile, John Carlson is tied for the second-best defenseman in the game with Roman Josi at 90 overall, trailing only Victor Hedman’s 92 overall rating.

Carlson is also in a familiar spot as he was the second best defenseman in last year’s game as well.

NHL 22 can be preordered now.

