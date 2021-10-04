The Capitals are giving season ticket holders a piece of the net Alex Ovechkin scored his 709th goal on

The Washington Capitals are giving season ticket holders an awesome gift for sticking with them this season.

The team is giving fans a piece of the net from Alex Ovechkin’s 709th career goal.

The goal was scored at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on February 4. Ovechkin passed former Capital Mike Gartner for seventh all-time in goals with the tally.

Several season ticket holders forwarded us the email that the team sent out Monday afternoon.

[E]ach Club Red 365 membership account will receive a limited edition, framed art piece celebrating Alex Ovechkin’s 709th career NHL goal. This goal moved The Great Eight into sole possession of 7th on the NHL’s all-time goal scoring list, passing former Capital Mike Gartner. This one of a kind frame includes a piece of the net from Ovechkin’s goal scored at Madison Square Garden on February 4, 2021 against the New York Rangers. Each Club Red 365 account is eligible to receive one (1) limited edition frame per account. Due to the limited nature of this gift, there will not be an opportunity for additional gifts.

The collectible was produced by Framesworth Sports Marketing, which has an exclusive autograph deal with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

The gift comes several years after the Capitals and Framesworth combined for another special project. The team chopped up pieces of the net that Ovechkin scored his 484th and 500th career goals. The 484th tally gave Ovi the Russian goals all-time record.

Headline photo: @capitals