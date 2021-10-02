Highlights from the Capitals-Flyers preseason game (live thread)

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in their third game of the preseason. It’s the first road preseason game for the Caps.

Ilya Samsonov will get the start and the plan is for him to play the full game.

Capitals lines

Tonight's lines for #CapsFlyers: Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Mantha – Kuznetsov – Leason

Sheary – Protas – Pilon

Jonsson-Fjallby – Sgarbossa – Snively Kempny – van Riemsdyk

Geisser – Schultz

Fehervary – Jensen Samsonov

Copley — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 2, 2021

Kuzy handing out assists per usual.

a puck for you and a puck for you pic.twitter.com/hUWXj71D8o — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 2, 2021

Big Aliaksei Protas with a snipe from the slot on the power play. 1-0 Caps.

Protas and the Caps strike first! pic.twitter.com/FTcx6F65f6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 2, 2021

An immediate response from Claude Giroux on the Flyers own power play.