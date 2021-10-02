Home / News / Highlights from the Capitals-Flyers preseason game (live thread)

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

October 2, 2021 7:08 pm

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in their third game of the preseason. It’s the first road preseason game for the Caps.

Ilya Samsonov will get the start and the plan is for him to play the full game.

Come chat about the game in the comments below.

Capitals lines

Kuzy handing out assists per usual.

Big Aliaksei Protas with a snipe from the slot on the power play. 1-0 Caps.

An immediate response from Claude Giroux on the Flyers own power play.

