Highlights from the Capitals-Flyers preseason game (live thread)

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in their third game of the preseason. It’s the first road preseason game for the Caps.
Ilya Samsonov will get the start and the plan is for him to play the full game.
Come chat about the game in the comments below.
Capitals lines
Tonight's lines for #CapsFlyers:
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Mantha – Kuznetsov – Leason
Sheary – Protas – Pilon
Jonsson-Fjallby – Sgarbossa – Snively
Kempny – van Riemsdyk
Geisser – Schultz
Fehervary – Jensen
Samsonov
Copley
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 2, 2021
Kuzy handing out assists per usual.
a puck for you and a puck for you pic.twitter.com/hUWXj71D8o
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 2, 2021
Big Aliaksei Protas with a snipe from the slot on the power play. 1-0 Caps.
Protas and the Caps strike first! pic.twitter.com/FTcx6F65f6
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 2, 2021
An immediate response from Claude Giroux on the Flyers own power play.
🚨 PPG! 🚨
That's our Captain. #WSHvsPHI | #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/wMYVdqvUc4
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 2, 2021
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On