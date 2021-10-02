Capitals cut eleven more players from Training Camp roster

As Opening Night gets nearer and nearer the Capitals continue to trim their Training Camp roster. More cuts were announced Saturday afternoon.

Eleven players have been sent to the Capitals AHL affiliate Hershey Bears. The transactions leave a total of 37 players on the current roster — 33 skaters and four goaltenders.

#Caps have reduced their training camp roster to 37 players. The following players have been assigned to Hershey: Kody Clark, Cody Franson, Shane Gersich (requires waivers), Lucas Johansen (requires waivers), Kale Kessy, Dylan McIlrath (requires waivers), Mason Morelli,… — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 2, 2021

… Hunter Shepard, Riley Sutter, Eddie Wittchow. Bobby Nardella will continue his rehabilitation in Hershey. Click here for the updated training camp roster: https://t.co/CabZ5exFAQ — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 2, 2021

The players sent back to Hershey include members of the Bears roster last season like Shane Gersich, Lucas Johansen, Kody Clark, Kale Kessy, Mason Morelli, Hunter Shepard, Riley Sutter, and Eddie Wittchow.

Joining them are free agent adds like Cody Franson and Dylan McIlrath, the latter still serving a suspension for his preseason hit on the Bruins Steven Fogarty.

Talented defense prospect Bobby Nardella is the last member of the party heading to Chocolatetown as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

The Capitals released an updated roster of the players remaining following the cuts.

There are four more preseason games remaining before the Capitals take on the New York Rangers to begin the 2021-22 regular season. The maximum amount of players allowed to be on the active roster during the season is 23.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB