WWE hires NHL’s Jackie Redmond to its broadcast team

Jackie Redmond is one of the NHL’s top media prospects and now she’s landed a huge gig with WWE.

Redmond is joining WWE’s broadcast team and will be the new co-host of Raw Talk and Talking Smack. Redmond will fill the role previously held by Charly Caruso, who recently left WWE to join ESPN.

“As someone who grew up on Stone Cold Stunners and Rock Bottoms, I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am to join WWE,” Redmond said in a news story published by WWE. “There is nothing quite like the WWE Universe and I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with the most passionate and dedicated fans in sports entertainment every week on Raw Talk and Talking Smack.”

Gotta love draft day 😉 There is no Fanbase more passionate than the WWE universe and I am so THRILLED for the opportunity to hang out and talk all things WWE every week! Let’s freaking go!!!!#TalkingSmack #RAWTalk #WWE https://t.co/SRaqra98yt — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) October 1, 2021

Redmond will share the hosting gig with Matt Camp, a WWE Analyst and co-host of The Bump. The programs will air on WWE’s streaming partner Peacock.

Redmond will continue her hosting role with NHL Network and her new reporting gig with Turner Sports, where she’ll join other new hires like Capitals’ beat writer for The Athletic, Tarik El-Bashir.

Redmond was set to contribute to Turner Sports on Thursday until visa issues sidelined her from doing so.

For those asking – Work Visa issue is the reason I am not on the game in SLC tonight. Perks of being a 🇨🇦 working in the 🇺🇸 = copius amounts of paperwork. Totally Bummed to miss it, but I can’t wait to debut on TNT soon! ☺️ https://t.co/8pZdzKCcGg — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) October 1, 2021

WWE hosting gigs have been huge catapults for talent in the past, including fellow Canadian Renee Paquette. Paquette now hosts a popular podcast, Oral Sessions, which usually features wrestlers from both AEW and WWE. Paquette has 2.8 million followers on Instagram and recently had her first child with AEW’s Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose in WWE).

Headline photo:@jackieredmond/IG